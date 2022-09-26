Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

PHILADELPHIA – Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:

EAGLES OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.

Dallas Goedert was a bit limited in his snap count with 56 of them.

Sua Opeta played his first 11 offensive snaps of the season, as Landon Dickerson was in and out. Dickerson, presumably, was bothered by a foot injury that had him listed as questionable for the game. He still played 59 of a possible 70 snaps (84 percent).

It’s a big drop from a talent standpoint from Dickerson to Opeta, as you would expect with Dickerson being drafted in the second round and Opeta an undrafted free agent, so Dickerson must stay healthy.

There was a wide gap between the snaps for Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott, with Gainwell getting 22 snaps (31 percent) to Scott’s seven. The production, though, was about the same. Gainwell had three runs for six yards while Scott had two carries for no yards and was the ball carrier on the safety.

It wasn’t Scott’s fault on that, though. He never had a chance with Daron Payne beating Goedert inside before Scott could even get started.

EAGLES DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

Guess who had the most snaps at defensive tackle? It wasn’t Fletcher Cox. It was Javon Hargrave who played 41 of a possible 77. Cox, who was dominant, didn’t even get the second most. Milton Williams did with 38.

Cox played 36 snaps. Marlon Tuipulotu had 34.

The Eagles have a really nice defensive line rotation going right now.

That is something Washington simply didn't have due to some injuries, which forced defensive tackles Daron Payne to play 57 of 64 possible snaps (81 percent) and Jonathan Allen to get 51 (73 percent).

On the edge, Brandon Graham made a big impact in just 27 snaps, with 2.5 sacks, six tackles, and five hits on QB Carson Wentz.

Playing time continues to be sparse for second-year DE Tarron Jackson, who had just nine snaps. Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick were the biggest snap getters, which makes sense, with Sweat getting 47 (61 percent) and Reddick 43 (56 percent).

Sweat and Reddick each had 1.5 sacks.

Rookie DT Jordan Davis played 24 snaps, a career-high, and made his first career start. He batted down a Wentz pass at the line of scrimmage on the second play of the game and ended with two tackles.

For the second straight week, the same three players played every snap - safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, and CB James Bradberry.

Bradberry and Gardner-Johnson each made five tackles, with Bradberry having a pass breakup and CGJ making a tackle for a loss, while Epps had four tackles.

