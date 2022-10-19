Skip to main content

EAGLES UNFILTERED: More on Beating Cowboys, Looking at Trade Targets

The Eagles have their bye, so after a quick look back at the win over the Cowboys, there are some other topics to explore
The Eagles are on their bye week.

They are there at 6-0 after beating the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, in primetime last Sunday night. it was a win the Eagles dominated in the first half then, as has become their somewhat concerning trend, struggled to score in the second half.

But, as also become their trend, they find a way to move the ball in the fourth quarter and drain the clock.

It was a successful formula against the Cowboys, the Cardinals in a Week 5 win, and the Lions in a Week 1 victory.

Just how concerning should it be?

Well, that is one topic discussed in the latest podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered by your co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles.

Here's some of what you will hear

Miles Sanders is having the kind of season that will earn him a new contract, but will it be in Philly?

Jalen Hurts, the wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and the defense are often cited as big reasons why the Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the league,  but there is an underrated component. What is it?

The trade deadline is just a couple of weeks away on Nov. 1. Who are some potential targets for the Eagles?

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

