EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona

Buckle up.

The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX.

There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

Adversity. It's staring the Eagles in the face in this game, with some key injuries. Kicker Jake Elliott, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss the game.

Which injured player are both Kracz and Myles most concerned?

Miles Sanders had a career day in last week's win over the Jaguars, but is that enough to silence the critics?

Are the Cardinals' receivers any match for the Eagles' secondary? The Eagles got by without Maddox last week, and Darius Slay went out after three snaps, but James Bradberry stood tall.

So did Haason Reddick. Much has been made about Zach Ertz playing his former team as Arizona's tight end, but Reddick is also returning to the team that drafted him and will do so as the NBFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Hit one of the links to listen.

READ MORE ON EAGLES TODAY

Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What ...

The Wizard of Stout Makes Sure the Next Man up is Ready to ...

Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5 - Sports Illustrated

Kliff Kingsbury Impressed with How Eagles Have Built Around ...

The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts - Sports Illustrated

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.