Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5

The Eagles' injury report is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and here’s a closer look at it.

OUT

Jake Elliott. The kicker is out with a right ankle injury, which occurred when Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell ran into him during a field goal try last Sunday.

Next man up is somebody who was just signed to the practice squad on Wednesday – unproven Cameron Dicker, who kicked for Texas the last four years.

“He was kicking and we put him through a couple different things that tested and showed (physical and mental toughness) for us,” said head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday morning. “I know there’s a big game this weekend between Oklahoma and Texas, and I know he made a big-time kick in that game and that’s one of the bigger games obviously in college football.

“So, yeah, we were comfortable with that. If he's got to play, we're confident in him.”

Avonte Maddox. This will be the second straight game the CB will miss with an ankle injury. Last week, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon opted to use Josiah Scott as his slot corner rather than move Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from safety.

“Josiah [Scott] does a good job for us,” said Gannon earlier in the week. “That's a tough spot, like I've talked about with you guys, and he handles it well. He's got the skill set that you're looking for as a nickel. I thought he played well.

“The other thing that goes into that, you don't want a trickle-down effect as far as hey, ‘This guy has got to go here, this guy has got to go here.’ I just thought where we're at as a unit, that was the best way to go and that's how we'll continue to proceed.

“We also got some different packages and some different bullets to switch guys in and out, but like how we played that game.”

Patrick Johnson. The edge rusher suffered a concussion against Jacksonville after just four defensive snaps and eight on special teams. He forced a fumble on a run inside the 10, but the Jaguars recovered. The absence isn’t as potentially harmful as that of Elliott and even Maddox, but Johnson is capable of making a play that can impact a game.

DOUBTFUL

Jordan Mailata. The left tackle was hopeful he could play when reporters caught up with him in the locker room on Thursday. The hope that he plays is slim, otherwise, he would be listed as questionable, which is a step above doubtful.

The injury, though, isn’t believed to be more than anything that should cost him only one game, so a return for a big Week 6 primetime home game against the Dallas Cowboys is possible.

Still, it will be a big task for Jack Driscoll, who filled in for Mailata last week, to block J.J. Watt, if that’s who lines up across from him.

Andre Dillard was activated into the 21-day practice window to begin the week after recovering from a forearm fracture, but Sirianni didn’t sound optimistic that Dillard would be able to get back into football shape in only a few days.

QUESTIONABLE

Boston Scott. The running back could miss his second straight game with a rib injury. In his place last week was Trey Sermon, who made his Eagles debut with five offensive snaps and four on special teams. He had 19 yards on two runs, including a 14-yard burst on his first touch.

Sermon would play again if Scott can’t.

“Just being out there it felt good, just to start to get in a rhythm and just contribute,” he said about his first game as an Eagle. “It just felt good. I want more. I feel we have the best offensive line in the country here. It’s a blessing to be able to run behind those guys.”

Kyron Johnson. The rookie edge rusher suffered a concussion. His loss will be felt on special teams, and with a rookie kicker making his debut, kickoff coverage could be important.

FULL GO

Isaac Seumalo. The right guard injured an ankle that forced him out of last Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter. He was limited in practice this week but should be good to go in Arizona.

Darius Slay. The cornerback has had a forearm injury he has managed successfully the past couple of weeks to get to game day, but he only made it through three snaps last week before Zech McPhearson had to come in and finish up for him.

McPhearson played well, but, obviously, Slay’s presence makes the secondary better. He will play but who knows for how long?

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.