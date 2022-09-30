EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Week 4 vs. Jaguars

The Eagles are the last team undefeated in the NFL.

The last time that happened was Week 7 of the 2004 season, a season in which they went to the Super Bowl.

Of course, the season isn't seven weeks old, yet.

The Eagles still have to play their Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m./CBS).

They are only the last undefeated left because the Miami Dolphins, who were 3-0 after three weeks like Philly, lost on Thursday night to the Cincinnati Bengals.

So. now it's on to Week 4 and a visit from the Jaguars, who are in first place in the AFC South after winning two in a row to get to 2-1.

Here is the latest episode of Eagles Unfiltered.

Here's some of what you will hear

Kracz and Myles discuss the return of Doug Pederson and the reception the only coach ever to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl title will receive

What are some keys for the Eagles to win and move to 4-0?

What's up with Nakobe Dean? Why can't he get on the field?

Will Jacksonville defensive coordinator Mike Caldwel deploy some of the same strategy used in last year's playoff game when, as the linebackers coach in Tampa Bay, he thoroughly confused QB Jalen Hurts?

That and more when you hit one of the listen links

