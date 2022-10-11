Skip to main content
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Eagles 20-17 Win in Arizona

Before moving on to the big game in South Philly on Sunday night when the Cowboys pay a visit, there's still some leftover business to discuss from Week 5 win
The Eagles survived a tough challenge from the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, winning a thrilling 20-17 contest that pushed Philly's record to 5-0.

Next is a primetime Sunday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who have won four straight games to reach 4-1, one game behind the Eagles in the NFC East.

Before going there, and your Eagles Unfiltered podcast co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles certainly will in their next episode, let's take a look back at the win in the desert.

Here's some of what you will hear

  • Myles reveals who he believes this current Eagles team reminds him of. Is the 2-17 Super Bowl champion Eagles? No. Find out which team it is.
  • What to make of the Eagles' defensive and offensive efforts? It wasn't pretty but it was a win, so everybody's happy, right?
  • Kracz and Myles discuss the running game, the final drive that led to the game-winning field goal, and other big plays throughout the course of the win.
  • As always, there is also plenty of Jalen Hurts conversation.

Find the latest episode with one of the above links and check out more stories on SI Eagles Today.

Philadelphia Eagles

