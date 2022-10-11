EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Eagles 20-17 Win in Arizona

The Eagles survived a tough challenge from the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, winning a thrilling 20-17 contest that pushed Philly's record to 5-0.

Next is a primetime Sunday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who have won four straight games to reach 4-1, one game behind the Eagles in the NFC East.

Before going there, and your Eagles Unfiltered podcast co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles certainly will in their next episode, let's take a look back at the win in the desert.

Click one of these links to hear what Kracz and Myles had to say:

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

Myles reveals who he believes this current Eagles team reminds him of. Is the 2-17 Super Bowl champion Eagles? No. Find out which team it is.

What to make of the Eagles' defensive and offensive efforts? It wasn't pretty but it was a win, so everybody's happy, right?

Kracz and Myles discuss the running game, the final drive that led to the game-winning field goal, and other big plays throughout the course of the win.

As always, there is also plenty of Jalen Hurts conversation.

Find the latest episode with one of the above links and check out more stories on SI Eagles Today.

READ MORE ON EAGLES TODAY

Nick Sirianni Has a Text Buddy in Jay Wright - Sports Illustrated

Top Five Key Plays in Eagles' Win Over Cardinals

Eagles Snap Counts in Week 5 Win vs. Cardinals

Jack Driscoll Delivers as Eagles' Sixth Man - Sports Illustrated

Eagles Stock Market Report: Survival in the Desert

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.