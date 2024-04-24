Report: Atlanta Falcons won't Lose 2024 NFL Draft Picks for Tampering
The Atlanta Falcons are involved in a tampering case with the NFL with regards to their signing of free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Philadelphia Eagles are also being investigated following after signing running back Saquan Barkley from the New York Giants.
Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the punishment for the Falcons would be more severe than that of the Eagles, indicating that there definitely would be a punishment for Atlanta, likely involving draft picks.
A report from ESPN indicates the investigation will not be done in time for Thursday’s NFL Draft, and the Falcons' picks this week wouldn’t be affected.
“The NFL's investigation into alleged tampering by the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles remains ongoing and will not be concluded this week, the league said Tuesday,” reported Marc Raimondi of ESPN.
Last year, the Eagles and Cardinals agreed to a pick swap before the draft after a dispute over Arizona’s recruitment of head coach Jonathan Gannon. The Falcons don’t appear ready to “settle out of court” so to speak, and any punishment involving draft picks will begin in 2025.
Atlanta holds the No. 8 pick in Thursday’s draft, the first of eight picks the Falcons hold including an extra third-round pick acquired from Jacksonville in the Calvin Ridley trade.
There had been speculation that the Vikings and Falcons could swap first-round picks with Minnesota moving up to No. 8 and the Falcons moving to No. 11.
With Tuesday’s report, the Vikings will have to make a trade the old-fashioned way if they want to swap spots with the Falcons. Atlanta would love a trade back into the 10-13 range and pick up an extra top-50 pick.
However, the Jets (10), Vikings (11), and Broncos (12) don’t have a second-round pick. The Raiders at No. 13 could be in a better spot to move up if they’re willing to part with their No. 44 overall.