Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Are the Falcons trading up?

William B. Carver

Dad and Demi are here to get you NFL draft ready.

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the latest rumors surrounding the Atlanta Falcons draft possibilities. The father delivers a more journalistic view of the draft possibilities compared to that of his son who provides a fan’s perspective.

The draft is less than a week away. That means that rumors and theories are swirling around the NFL about who does what with what. 

The Falcons are amongst those rumors. In fact, the Falcons may be moving up based on multiple reports. According to NFL analyst Benjamin Allbright’s retweet, “Source I talked to believed they want to move to 11 or 10 for Kinlaw.” 

That's Kinlaw, as in South Carolina defensive end Javon Kinlaw, and he would be a much needed piece on the Falcons defensive line if they decide to trade up from their No. 16 pick overall in the draft. 

Even so, there are multiple other options for the Falcons.

Speaking of rumors , there was a unsubstantiated claim that the Falcons and the Houston Texans could possibly trade starting QBs. This rumor came about after Ian Rapoport reported that Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has been interested in quarterbacks in this year's draft. 

That's all it took for blogs and fans to begin their latest draft day theories. 

There hasn’t been any official acknowledgement of that last rumor, and I doubt the Falcons will comment. Trading those two quarterbacks seems like a far stretch, but is drafting a QB possible?

Check out our latest episode to find out what Demi and I think.

At Falcon Report, we want to provide you with the best Atlanta Falcons experience. Please take this short survey of five questions to let us know how we're doing. Take the Survey

ASN episode 28 4:16:2020
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPINION:Falcons want quarterbacks? What's wrong with them?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport coined the Falcons “strangely interested” in trading up to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft in 2020. Excuse me?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Chris Smitherman II

Kristian Fulton can be the No.1 cornerback the Falcons need

The Falcons are in need of a No.1 cornerback, and Kristian Fulton can be the guy they need.

Malik Brown

by

Chris Smitherman II

Simmons is the perfect trade-up prospect for Atlanta

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons could be the best all-around defender in this year's draft.

Brady Pfister

OPINION: Deion Sanders is overhyped in Atlanta sports historical landscape

Two of the biggest names in Atlanta sports history weren't really all many younger generations were raised to believe.

Rashad Milligan

by

wyndero

Analyzing the likelihood the Falcons add former Minnesota Safety Antoine Winfield Jr

Will the Atlanta Falcons draft safety Antoine Winfield Jr?

Dave Holcomb

by

Malik Brown

Report: Falcons could be preparing to make a draft day trade

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff could be preparing to move up in the first round of this years NFL Draft.

Christian Crittenden

by

Christian Crittenden

REPORT: Dimitroff “strangely interested” in quarterback prospects

Is Atlanta really considering a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Chris Vinel

by

Nathan$1986

Dante Fowler Jr. donates $100,000 to #ATLStrong relief fund

The new Falcons star made a sizable donation to assist Atlanta residents struggling through the COVID-19 outbreak

Brady Pfister

by

William B. Carver

Falcons sign CB Josh Hawkins

Falcons add cornerback Josh Hawkins, who last played in the XFL for the Dallas Renegades

Jeremy Johnson

by

William B. Carver

Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley didn't need to bring Deion Sanders into this

So is it OK for Todd Gurley to wear Deion Sanders' number with the Atlanta Falcons? Here's the bigger question: What was Gurley thinking?

Terence Moore

by

KTMOZE