Dad and Demi are here to get you NFL draft ready.

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the latest rumors surrounding the Atlanta Falcons draft possibilities. The father delivers a more journalistic view of the draft possibilities compared to that of his son who provides a fan’s perspective.

The draft is less than a week away. That means that rumors and theories are swirling around the NFL about who does what with what.

The Falcons are amongst those rumors. In fact, the Falcons may be moving up based on multiple reports. According to NFL analyst Benjamin Allbright’s retweet, “Source I talked to believed they want to move to 11 or 10 for Kinlaw.”

That's Kinlaw, as in South Carolina defensive end Javon Kinlaw, and he would be a much needed piece on the Falcons defensive line if they decide to trade up from their No. 16 pick overall in the draft.

Even so, there are multiple other options for the Falcons.

Speaking of rumors , there was a unsubstantiated claim that the Falcons and the Houston Texans could possibly trade starting QBs. This rumor came about after Ian Rapoport reported that Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has been interested in quarterbacks in this year's draft.

That's all it took for blogs and fans to begin their latest draft day theories.

There hasn’t been any official acknowledgement of that last rumor, and I doubt the Falcons will comment. Trading those two quarterbacks seems like a far stretch, but is drafting a QB possible?

Check out our latest episode to find out what Demi and I think.

