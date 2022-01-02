Halftime Report: Defense Steps Up to Give Falcons 15-14 Lead Over Bills

The Atlanta Falcons lead in a dogfight in the elements against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Thanks to an early special-teams safety, the 6-8 Atlanta Falcons were off to a fast start against the 9-6 Buffalo Bills start.



After the opening offensive drive stalled for the Falcons, a 34-yard Thomas Morstead punt was fielded by Marquez Stevenson, but safety Avery Williams jarred the ball free.

An icy scramble to the end zone ensued, and ultimately the Bills yielded two points instead of six.

The Matt Ryan-led offense retook the field, where they went three and out after moving the chains twice on the opening drive.

So the Falcons did well to partially achieve defensive coordinator Dean Pees’ wish to keep the red hot Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills offense off the field for approximately six minutes to start the day.

However, Allen willed his team’s offense down the field. The Falcons had two opportunities to limit the Bills to a field goal. Still, a missed sack opportunity by Dante Fowler Jr. and an A.J. Terrell pass interference penalty extended the drive.



Josh Allen ended up waltzing into the end zone to give his team a 7-2 lead midway through the first quarter.

Needing a response, the Falcon offense took the field, and the offensive line allowed a strip-sack of Ryan, which led to yet another Bills drive in which Allen utilized his legs to score.

It seemed as if the game was potentially becoming out of reach, but head coach Arthur Smith's offense generated a 10-play, 65-yard drive to start the second quarter, which resulted in a successful Younghoe Koo field goal.

The Bills offense retook the field and marched to the Falcons red zone with their 14-5 lead.

Allen was on fire and poised to put his team up by yet another score before the end of the second half. However, safety Duron Harmon gave his team a much-needed play.

Ryan and the offense quickly capitalized, as he found his tight end Kyle Pitts for a massive 61 yard gain.

Pitts suffered a hamstring injury a few plays later and is questionable to return in the second half.

Two critical plays by the Falcons enabled a Mike Davis touchdown score to make a 14-12 contest.

On the ensuing offensive drive for the Bills, Terrell made up for his earlier pass interference error and intercepted Allen.

The Falcons capped off the half with a 24-yard Koo field goal to produce an impressive 15-14 lead.

If the Falcons can play with the energy they had in the final two minutes in the second half, they can steal this win. However, the Bills are a talented football team and will continue to make it difficult for the Falcons to win. Whoever wins this game is going to have to earn it.