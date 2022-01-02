TWIN PICKS! Could Interceptions by Duron Harmon & A.J. Terrell at Bills Save Falcons' Season?

It's Harmon's second pick of the season. And then comes another!

The Atlanta Falcons trailed by nine in this Sunday NFL Week 17 matchup at Buffalo when Josh Allen and the Bills entered the end zone looking to extend their league.

With the season on the line today, a double-digit deficit could have been the final nail in the coffin for the Falcons.

However, Falcons safety Duron Harmon snapped his fingers and flipped the script. And later, A.J. Terrell did the same.

Dante Fowler Jr. nearly sacked Allen, but he evaded the tackle. Then, Allen zeroed in on throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Cole Beasley, but linebacker Foye Oluokun threw up his hands and made contact to the football, allowing Harmon to intercept the pass and prevent any more points scoring in Buffalo's favor on the drive.

The Falcons started with the ball on their own 20-yard line and Matt Ryan threw a 61-yard pass to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts to swing the momentum entirely in their favor.

With the catch, Pitts broke the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie with 1,018. Jones caught for 959 yards in his rookie campaign back in 2011.

Then, running back Mike Davis trucked the football in on four consecutive plays, finally reaching the end zone on a 1-yard run.

In a matter of minutes, the Falcons went from nearly trailing by three scores to holding just a two-point deficit. And then ...

Terrell got one, too.

With halftime soon approaching, Atlanta - which per the FOX telecast now has the longest active takeaway streak at 12 straight games with at least one - is down just 14-12 ... and having the momentum in Atlanta's favor is crucial to the beginning of the second half where the Falcons will have more work to do if they want to win today's game and keep their season alive.