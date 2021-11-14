Ryan's Inconsistency: Cause for Falcons' QB Change?

Matt Ryan's days as a starter for the Falcons could be nearing its end by next fall

Yes, it's time to start thinking about life in the post Matt Ryan era. Even if he likely will return for the 2022 season. If the right quarterback falls in April's draft, the Atlanta Falcons must consider using a selection early.

Ryan wasn't the only problem in a 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The defense allowed Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to tally near 500 yards of offense and five touchdowns.

Wide receiver play was inefficient, as was the inconsistent pass protection. Still, Ryan is the quarterback. The quarterback is the leader. Leaders take the fall.

And falling hard from grace was Ryan on Sunday.

He finished with just 117 yards passing through three-and-half quarters. His longest pass came on a 21-yard screen to running back Wayne Gallman at the start of the third quarter.

Several throws were on-point for first downs. Others were late, leading to quick turnovers and back to the drawing board. And then there were the turnovers.

Yes, plural turnovers. Twice Ryan was one the opposite of a positive play turned into an interception.

The first pick came in the third quarter in Dallas territory. Ryan found what looked to be an open Olamide Zaccheaus for a first down, but the ball bobbled in the air before cornerback Cowboys' cornerback Anthony Brown would haul it in for a turnover.

The second one, landing right in the hands for league-leader Trevon Diggs, was on Ryan. The ball was intended for Kyle Pitts running an out route. Or was it to Tajae Sharpe, who in motion was wide open up the seam?

Call it an underthrown ball, an overthrown ball or just a bad pass. It's a turnover and one sealing any chance of a comeback.

With the NFC wild card race wide open, Atlanta entered Sunday as the No. 7 seed. It still could finish strong, close out the year above .500 and prove it belongs in the conversation. But are the Falcons a Super Bowl contender?

After today, no way.

Is Ryan still the same Matty Ice of 2016? Again, no way.

Dan Quinn got his revenge following a five-year stint with the Falcons, in which he led them to a Super Bowl LI appearance back in Houston. His defense, which has changed from of a Cover 3 background to more of a man coverage approach, forced new coach Arthur Smith to put in Josh Rosen just for Ryan to clear his head.

Last April, Smith and Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot argured back and forth on what to do with Ryan and the draft. Smith wanted to work with the 36-year-old veteran. Fontenot wanted a new QB for his regime.

Landing a talent like Pitts is a blessing for the future since he'll be viewed as a cornerstone piece. Ryan, however, has now committed at least one turnover in three of his last four games.

This is going to be a subject of conversation over the coming months, but if Fontenot has it his way, expect a new face of the franchise at the game's most important position to be headed to Atlanta when the Falcons are on the clock.

Nothing personal, Ryan. It's just business.