    • November 14, 2021
    Cowboys WATCH: Diggs Gets League-Leading 8th Interception Against Falcons

    Trevon Diggs' pursuit of Everson Walls' single-season Cowboys' interception record continues
    The 6-2 Dallas Cowboys are hosting the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons at AT&T on Sunday and trying to get back in the win column after a disappointing home loss against the Denver Broncos last week.

    The Cowboys dominated the first half and entered the second half leading the Falcons 36-3 after an offensive explosion that included two Ezekiel Elliott touchdown runs and two CeeDee Lamb touchdown catches, along with a special teams blocked punt for a touchdown at the end of the half. 

    The defense was dominant as well, holding the Falcons to just 77 yards of total offense.

    The defense continues its stranglehold on the Atlanta offense with three interceptions in the second half, with Anthony Brown picking off Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan in the third quarter on a pass intended for receiver Olamide Zaccheaus that was tipped by the receiver and finally cradled by Brown as they fell to the AT&T Stadium turf. Jourdan Lewis added a fourth-quarter pick, just after Trevon Diggs also got in on the action by picking off Ryan on the very next Falcons possession on a pass intended for tight end Kyle Pitts. 

    It's Diggs' league-leading eighth interception of the season and his first since he picked off Mac Jones against the Patriots in Week 6.

    Diggs is on pace to surpass the Cowboys' franchise record for interceptions in a season, held by Everson Walls (1981), and is within reach of the league's single-season mark of 14, owned by the Rams' "Night Train" Lane since 1952.

    Mel Renfro had 10 interceptions for the Cowboys in 1969, and Walls had nine in 1985, while Dennis Thurman hit the nine mark in 1981.

    Diggs is already tied with Don Bishop (1961) for fifth in Cowboys' history with his eighth today.

    The Cowboys lead the Falcons 43-3 after three periods at AT&T Stadium.

