Grady Jarrett and Matt Judon, Atlanta Falcons 'Other' Dynamic Duo
While the Atlanta Falcons boast one of, if not the best, safety duo in the National Football League – their two-star pass rushers upfront can create their own headaches. Newly acquired Matt Judon brings an edge presence that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett hasn't played next to since Vic Beasley's flash in the pan 2016 season.
As Jarrett enters his 10th NFL season, he is ready to prove to the world that he has fully recovered from his 2023 ACL tear, which limited him to just eight games last season.
In an interview with NFL media personality Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, Jarrett discussed how he feels about the new year.
“It’s my first time having a season-ending injury. It’s been a fight back, but I’m happy to be back on time and have a full season.” Jarrett said.
When asked if he could pull any good out of the injury adversity, he followed up with this.
“A whole bunch of good, especially with the point where I’m at in my career," Jarrett said. "It just gave me a new level of just desire, fight, will to kick it up a notch you know? It just gave me extra confirmation to know that I’m not ready to be done with this game. I want to play a long time and being away from it was definitely hard.”
The heart of Atlanta’s defense for the past nine seasons has been disrupting offensive game plans consistently with little to no help on the outside.
However, with the addition of Judon, he does not have to go at it alone.
Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Lake can get creative with schematic pass rush this season.
Atlanta has often relied on their now 31-year-old defensive tackle as the focal point of its pass-rush. Now Judon enters the picture, and the possibilities are endless for what defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake can draw up with the pair of them.
For example, please look at what Atlanta’s Week 1 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, can do with their star inside-out duo in defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and star edge rusher T.J. Watt.
As you can see above, only four rushers are needed to pressure the quarterback in an obvious pass-rush situation. With Watt and Heyward on opposite sides of the nose tackle, the offense must commit extra protection to one side. They commit to Watt, but it allows Heyward to go against a single protector, who fails and causes the pocket to collapse from the left side, forcing the quarterback right into Watt’s grasp.
This, in turn, allows the secondary to have seven players to defend downfield, which is always beneficial. Moreover, for the Falcons and their ball-hawking safeties, Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons, it allows the defense to play more aggressively.
The front four of Lester Archambeau (10), Chuck Smith (8.5), Shane Dronett (6.5), and Travis Hall (4.5) combined for 28.5 sacks on the Falcons 1998 Super Bowl team that finished No. 4 in scoring defense.
Not to mention, the 6- 3 275-pound outside backer is not, per se, an elite individual pass rusher; a good portion of his career success comes from being able to play off the ability of his teammates in a stunt role.
As seen above, the former Baltimore Raven has a knack for getting home when the schematic component forces offensive lines to commit to his other stunt partner. He will be in good hands in Atlanta between Onyemata and Jarrett. Additionally, with the attention going toward all the above-listed names, third-year veteran Arnold Ebiketie should have ample opportunity to prove himself in 1v1 situations on the other side of the line.
Head coach Raheem Morris should have no problem conjuring up an opportunistic defense this season. More importantly, getting his best players to feed off each other will directly correlate to the defense’s success.