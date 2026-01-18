Falcons to Hire Ex-Browns Boss Kevin Stefanski As Next Coach

The Falcons are finalizing the hiring of ex-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski as the franchise’s next head coach, according to a report Saturday night from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s reportedly a five-year deal.

Earlier Saturday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Stefanski would arrive in Atlanta Saturday night for his second meeting with the Falcons as the first candidate to receive a second interview in the team’s search. Now, the Falcons have moved quickly to secure their guy following John Harbaugh’s finalizing his deal to become the next coach of the Giants.

ESPN sources: the Atlanta Falcons are finalizing a deal to hire Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year flew to Atlanta on Saturday, and now will stay on to take over the Falcons’ head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/1Kc4MKygos — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

Breer reported that there’s a good chance Stefanski keeps current Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich with ex-Titans coach Brian Callahan in the running to be Atlanta’s new offensive coordinator. Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who recently took over as the franchise’s president of football, helped with the search. Stefanski and Ryan both have Philadelphia roots.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise," Stefanski said in a team statement following the news of his arrival. "I am grateful to [owner] Mr. [Arthur] Blank and Matt Ryan for trusting me to coach this football team and there are many talented players on our roster that I cannot wait to coach. We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud. We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go."

Stefanski served as the Browns’ coach for six seasons before he was fired Jan. 5 after a 5-12 finish to the year, having missed the playoffs for the second straight season. He also interviewed for the head coaching vacancies with the Ravens, Raiders, Dolphins and Titans. He had a 45-56 record over the six years in Cleveland, winning the NFL’s coach of the year award in both 2020 and ‘23.

The Falcons entered this year’s coaching carousel after parting with Raheem Morris following two straight seasons with an 8-9 record and no playoff appearances.

