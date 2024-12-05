How Falcons, Kirk Cousins can Attack Vikings Defense
In looking to halt a three-game slide, the Atlanta Falcons encounter a Minnesota Vikings defense that looks in playoff form. The Vikings present a stern test for an offense that still reels from loss after loss.
With their division lead vanishing into nothingness, the Falcons need to win this game. In all honesty, a win in Minnesota would help stem the tide and begin the process of crafting a positive playoff run.
The Vikings defense will look to continue the late-season swoon for Atlanta.
Where Minnesota Excels
First and foremost, Minnesota absolutely destroys the opposing run game. They're No. 1 in the NFL at 81.3 yards-per-game. To this point in the season, Jahmyr Gibbs of Detroit is the only back to reach 100 yards during a game.
From numbers to numbers, gap to gap, all over the field, Minnesota puts in the work. Not to mention, the team as a whole relishes the opportunity to get downhill.
The process starts at the line of scrimmage. The trio of Jonathan Bullard, Harrison Bryant and Jerry Tillery play an attacking, gap-splitting style of defense that runs opposite to many 3-4 tenets.
For example, normally the three down linemen will try to just absorb blocks and not try to disrupt. However, in enlisting three players with the footwork to operate as three-techniques in 4-3 defenses, Minnesota gains a bit of athleticism at the line of scrimmage.
In a polar-opposite approach of Falcons' defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, the Vikings overwhelm the line of scrimmage with bodies.
The Mastermind
Brian Flores, the former Miami head coach is a real SOB (Student of Belichick). Flores took his mentor's ability to craft specific gameplans to combat a particular offense. Rather than a one-size fits all, Flores loves to play zone with multiple fronts.
Now, normally, multiple fronts consist of three or four defensive linemen. You will see Vikings roll out the odd five-man front. He wants the quarterback to panic and not easily know where exactly the pressure comes from.
Flores believes in keeping the offense off-balanced and making them adjust to the defense at every-single turn. Additionally, he can rely on Harrison Smith to clean up messes. In his twelfth season, the Minnesota safety acts as Flores's eyes and voice.
How to Attack
If the Falcons want to run the ball, they need to understand time and place. Getting to the boundary is tough, but they must still attempt to get outside. Change little about the run game and how you attempt to attack it.
With such a fast-flowing, aggressive defense, throwing in a misdirection will pay serious dividends during the game. With Bijan Robinson's agility, utilizing motion to throw off the Vikings, will lead to chunk yardage backside.
Now, through the air, Kirk Cousins must be absolutely careful. Minnesota leads the league in interceptions and sits tied for second in forced turnovers. Yet, they cannot enter the game with any fear and volume throw the Vikings down the field.
With the Minnesota pass rush, everything underneath is an option. The Vikings are also 20th in passing touchdowns allowed. They're high-risk/high-reward. Drake London on the slant route to beat pressure.
The Atlanta Falcons must overcome a dominant defense to see any semblance of daylight of a potential chance.
Intelligently testing Minnesota’s defense wins this game.