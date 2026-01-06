Tracker For New Atlanta Falcons Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with head coach Raheem Morris after two seasons and a combined record of 16-18. According to the team, ZRG Partners will assist with the search for the team’s next head coach.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The termination of Morris was just one of several major structural changes to the organization. The first major hurdle will be hiring a new president of football, and many have speculated that this could be the role for former MVP-winning quarterback Matt Ryan. That news may be coming over the next few days.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

A hot board for the head coach position can be found here, but see below for a running list of announcements for the Falcons' vacant position.

This list will be updated.

Falcons Head Coach Candidates for 2026:

VANCE JOSEPH, DENVER BRONCOS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

FIRST REPORTED - Tuesday, January 6th by Diana Russini

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD.

QUICK BIO - Vance Joseph is wrapping up his fifth season (including his first stint) in Denver, and third as their defensive coordinator -- he was previously the head coach of the Broncos from 2017-2018. Joseph has led one of the NFL's top defensive units this season, leading the NFL in sacks and finishing top three in total defense and points allowed.

MORE INFO - More information on the Vance Joseph coming soon.

KLINT KUBIAK, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Former New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

FIRST REPORTED - Monday, January 5th

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD. Klint Kubiak's first interview should come before the end of this week (between January 7th and 9th) due to league rules for teams still in the playoffs.

QUICK BIO - Kubiak is in his first season with the Seahawks and has enjoyed an exceptional season. His offense finished No. 3 in points per game and No. 8 in total yards. Sam Darnold had another fantastic season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Seahawks finished atop the NFC at 14-3. He is expected to be one of the hotter candidates and could be a good option for the franchise to get the most out of Michael Penix Jr. next season.

MORE INFO - More information on the Klint Kubiak can be found here.

ANTHONY WEAVER, MIAMI DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

FIRST REPORTED - Monday, January 5th

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD.

QUICK BIO - Weaver is considered to be an up-and-coming coach who turned a solid playing career into a coaching career, climbing the NFL ranks to become a defensive coordinator. The 2025 season marks Weaver's 21st in the NFL, his 14th as a coach after seven as a player. Miami finished No. 22 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed after finishing fourth in total defense last season, which was the best mark in franchise history since 2010.

MORE INFO - More information on the Anthony Weaver can be found here.

KEVIN STEFANSKI, FORMER CLEVELAND BROWNS HEAD COACH

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

FIRST REPORTED - Monday, January 5th

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD.

QUICK BIO - The former Browns head coach spent six seasons in Cleveland and finished with a 44-56 record, but only won eight games over his last two years (combined 8-26). Stefanski, 43, was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year after he won 11 games in both 2020 and 2023. In 2020, Stefanski also led the Browns to their first playoff win since the 1994-95 season and first appearance since 2002 – they had only been to the postseason four times since 1990.

MORE INFO - More information on the Kevin Stefanski can be found here.