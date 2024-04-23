Matt Ryan Highlights - Every Atlanta Falcons Touchdown Pass
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan formally announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. He signed a one-day contract to make sure he retired as a Falcon.
Ryan holds virtually every Falcons-passing record including passing yards, touchdowns, passer rating, completion percentage, and 300-yard games.
From 2008 to 2021, Ryan started 222 games for the Falcons and threw 367 touchdown passes. The Atlanta Falcons social media staff and video department did an amazing job of compiling every single one of those throws.
Ryan's career with the Falcons got off to a hot start. His first pass in a regular season game was a 62-yard touchdown catch and run by Michael Jenkins.
“Safeties start rotating pre-snap and I’m like, ‘Holy shit, I’ve got to throw the skinny post, I got to let it rip’” Ryan said on Monday at his press conference. “I don’t remember celebrating. I’ve seen clips of it – afterwards, I was losing my mind. But that was a really cool start.”
Ryan's final-touchdown pass came fittingly against the Falcons' biggest rival... the New Orleans Saints. Ryan threw more touchdowns against the Saints than any opponent in his career. Yes, the Saints are a divisional opponent, but his 47 touchdown passes beat out the Buccaneers (43) and Panthers (41).
The 2008 rookie of the year, 2016 NFL MVP, four-time Pro Bowler finished top 10 in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. He led the Falcons to a top-10 offense eight times in his 14 years as the starting quarterback.
The Falcons had a top-10-scoring defense three times during that span. The Falcons finished fifth in 2010 and 2012 and eighth in 2017. Atlanta's record in those years was a combined 36-12.
By contrast, Tom Brady, Ryan's foil in 2016, had 16 top-10 defenses in his 19 years as the New England Patriots starter, never finishing below 17. Ryan's Falcons only had six seasons the Falcons defense finished above 17.
The New England Patriots had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL in 2016. The Falcons finished 27th.