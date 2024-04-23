After 'a Hell of a Ride,' Atlanta Falcons Great Matt Ryan says Goodbye to NFL
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank leads a group of seven others into a college apartment in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
It’s the spring of 2008; Blank and his staff have made the two and a half hour flight to visit Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan, a prime candidate to be Atlanta’s selection at No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft.
Ryan, then only 23 years old, suddenly had the fate of his future in front of him – relaxing at the same dinner table that encompassed his life throughout the entirety of his senior year.
Neither party knew walking through the door that the events of that night would shape the next 14 years of the Falcons’ organization.
“He did a remarkable job at holding court, answering questions, commanding the table, being present in every way,” Blank said. “And that really was exactly the way he led this franchise and played football.”
Ryan was still awaiting his first professional contract. He spoke with the maturity neither his age nor wallet suggested.
“I did not pick up the tab that evening,” Ryan said, jokingly.
Sixteen years later, Ryan was back in front of Blank – this time in the Falcons’ press room at team headquarters in Flowery Branch, formally announcing his retirement Monday.
Many others close to Ryan’s heart also attended. To his left stood wife Sarah and his three kids, Marshall, Johnny and Cal. In the first row of chairs to his left sat a trio of former teammates in center Todd McClure and receivers Michael Jenkins and Brian Finneran.
Blank offered an introduction to the player who perhaps didn’t need one, during which he rattled off nine of Ryan’s franchise records and several other accomplishments, headlined by his MVP nod in 2016.
Atlanta signed Ryan to a one-day contract, allowing him the right to retire as a Falcon, bringing his career full circle from his time as a host in his final college home.
“It really is amazing to be standing here 16 years after having that dinner up in Massachusetts,” Ryan said. “It’s really been a blink.”
Ryan, now 38, grew up dreaming of playing professional sports. Blank and the Falcons gave him an “opportunity of a lifetime,” which he turned into a 15-year career that has him sitting top-10 in NFL history in passing yards and touchdowns.
He set the tone on his first professional pass, finding Jenkins for a 62-yard touchdown. The play – ‘zero strong 62 comet sink’ – featured a curl-flat combination on the front side.
Ryan approached offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey on Friday leading into the game about getting an easy first completion. Against the Detroit Lions’ defense, which featured 95 percent of Cover 6 coverage, Ryan expected to be throwing to the curl-flat side.
But this time, the Lions opted for the other five percent. Initially fazed, Ryan hit his back foot and launched to Jenkins on a skinny post – quite the introduction to an organization desperate for direction.
“Safeties start rotating pre-snap and I’m like, ‘Holy shit, I’ve got to throw the skinny post, I got to let it rip’” Ryan said. “I don’t remember celebrating. I’ve seen clips of it – afterwards, I was losing my mind. But that was a really cool start.”
Fittingly, Ryan’s last pass as a Falcon was also a touchdown, coming Week 18 of 2021 against the New Orleans Saints.
Two months later, Atlanta traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick. The Falcons were ready for a fresh slate financially. Ryan wanted another chance at contention and the right to be where he was wanted most.
It’s an opportunity Ryan still says he’s grateful for, but one that came with significant struggles. He was benched twice and saw head coach Frank Reich lose his job midseason. Away from the field, Sarah was pregnant with Cal.
By this point, Ryan’s mind entered a new state centered around retirement.
“I’m not sure you ever truly give in to the fact that you’re no longer a player,” Ryan said. “It was the time in life for us as a family – my guys were starting school. There were other things outside myself that were important to me.”
Still, Ryan entertained offers. He had multiple conversations but didn’t receive any opportunities he particularly wanted.
And with that, Ryan’s career came to a close. Is Canton the next step?
For Ryan, who finished his professional tenure with 62,792 yards and 381 touchdowns to his name, the answer is yes – but he acknowledges the Hall of Fame is out of his control.
“I think my body of work is strong, and I think I did a lot of things the right way, but ultimately, it’s not really my call,” Ryan said. “So, it doesn’t really make a difference.”
Regardless of whether he ultimately ends up with a bust in Canton, Ryan said the 15-year-old version of himself would have no hesitations signing up for this career.
A native of Exton, Pennsylvania, Ryan grew up in the northeast. As a kid, he disliked the Braves due to their extensive rivalry with the Phillies.
During his teenage years, Ryan watched the Braves win one NL East title after another, spearheaded by the pitching staff of Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Greg Maddux.
But now, whether it be that trio or Chipper Jones or even Hawks star Dominique Wilkins, Ryan finds himself entrenched in the Mount Rushmore of Atlanta sports.
“There’s some unbelievable athletes who have come through Atlanta and been able to play at a high level for a long time,” Ryan said. “To be a part of that conversation is special.”
Ryan began his opening statement by thanking many parties, including his coaches, teammates, support staff and, of course, family.
But he saved the Falcons’ fan base for last. Ryan said he felt continual support across his decade-and-a-half under center and a subsequent understanding of the expectations placed on his shoulders.
The result was 14 years of perhaps the best individual stretch in franchise history.
“I understood the position and responsibility that I had and I tried to do it as best as I could every day,” Ryan said. “To come out and be the best version of myself and the best quarterback I can be for this organization and city.
“It was a hell of a ride.”
To some, Ryan’s legacy in Atlanta may be marred by his inability to bring the city a Super Bowl. He nearly did so Feb. 5, 2017, but instead saw Tom Brady lead the New England Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit in 17 minutes before winning 34-28 in overtime.
The loss, Ryan said, still affects him – but he’s often reminded of the famous Winston Churchill quote that says success isn’t final, failure isn’t fatal and what ultimately counts is the courage to move forward.
Atlanta responded from its Super Bowl collapse by making the playoffs in 2017 and beating the Los Angeles Rams on the road in the wildcard game before losing in the final seconds to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
That season gave Ryan some of his proudest moments, watching as the Falcons flipped the page on their historic debacle on the game’s biggest stage.
Still, the emotions from Super Bowl LI linger.
“It hurts,” Ryan said. “It’s one of the things I think is always a part of you. Falling short of what you ultimately set out to do is tough, but that’s life. There’s so many things in your life that are going to go that way, and you’ve got to pick up and move.”
Ryan spent 2023 out of football, shifting to an analyst role for CBS, which he said he enjoyed. He also remains involved in the Atlanta community through his non-profit, Advance The Lives.
While away from the playing aspect, Ryan said he misses the physicality and locker room bonds. There’s a sense of immediate withdrawal, but he has no plans of satisfying that sensation on a coaching staff.
“I know this: I don’t want to coach,” Ryan said. “I’m certain of that. I haven’t had any of those conversations. I’ve really been enjoying the broadcasting side of it and have had a lot of fun with that.”
Ryan won’t be on the field anymore. He’ll still, however, be present in the community, and may appear on televisions in the area come Sundays this fall.
Ryan said he ultimately wants to be remembered as a Falcon and as someone who was committed to the city.
And from the moment he welcomed seven people who held the key to his future into his college living room, from the first-pass touchdown to the last and from 14 years of memories, Ryan accomplished that goal.
“He is one of our own,” Blank said, “and he’s certainly one of Atlanta’s own.”