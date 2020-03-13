Falcons center Alex Mack elected as NFLPA treasurer

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack has a new position but not on the football field.

In addition to manning the middle of the Falcons offensive line, Mack will serve a two-year term as the treasurer of the NFL Players Association. The NFL Players Association's executive committee elected him to his new post Tuesday.

The NFL Players Association added Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard to the committee as well. The NFLPA Twitter account tweeted out a full list of its Executive Committee members this week. Check it out below:

Mack has been a tremendous leader and a six-time Pro Bowler during his 11-year NFL career. He didn't have the best season in 2019, but during each of his first three seasons with the Falcons, Mack made the Pro Bowl.

His addition to the Atlanta offensive line in free agency was a major reason the team advanced to the Super Bowl during the 2016 season.

Mack has played in all 64 regular season games and five postseason contests during his four-year tenure with the Falcons. The last time Mack missed a game was 2014 when he played for the Cleveland Browns.

The NFLPA board of player representatives elected Mack's eventual replacement in Cleveland, and Browns current center J.C. Tretter as the new PA president. The timing of his election is very intriguing as Tretter will begin his two-year term as president during a vote to ratify a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement with the NFL owners.

Tretter has been outspoken against the new proposed CBA on Twitter.