Why Anthony Firkser Is The Most Important Falcons Free Agent Signing
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith values the tight end as much as any coach in the NFL.
Anthony Firkser
Kyle Pitts
Arthur Smith
He set that tone immediately when he got to Atlanta, as Kyle Pitts became his first draft pick during his head coach tenure.
Smith's offense in Tennessee thrived when the tight end position excelled. Often running a 12 personnel look, the Titans reached new heights in 2020 thanks to the success of Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser playing off one another in both the receiving game and in run blocking formation.
Smith, who signed a four-year deal with the New England Patriots last offseason, finished 2020 with a career-best 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. Firkser, who became Tennessee's new No. 1 tight end, recorded 39 catches for 387 yards and an average of 9.9 yards per reception.
'Cook & Be Quiet': Atlanta Native Cam Newton Ripped for Views on Women
"But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.” - Cam Newton on womanhood.
Falcons Meet With Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone: New No. 1 Pass Rusher?
DeAngelo Malone, a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, could be headed to Atlanta in 2022
Falcons Sign Ex-Titans TE Anthony Firkser
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Now, Firkser is a Falcon and he'll team up with Pitts to try and replicate what him and Smith did in Tennessee.
Pitts' role in the offense is similar to that of Smith, and now the Falcons have more of an in-line blocker with Firkser. The Titans have finished in the top five rushing offenses during the last three years. A lot of that can be credited to Derrick Henry being an absolute unit, but the unsung blocking heroes deserve a slight bit of praise.
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Damien Williams
The Falcons struggled last year in the run game, placing 31st in the league in rushing yards. By adding Firkser, the offense can clear the way for Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, or even a rookie to establish themselves as a major focal point in the 2022 offense.