Why Anthony Firkser Is The Most Important Falcons Free Agent Signing

Firkser played under Arthur Smith from 2018-20 with the Tennessee Titans.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith values the tight end as much as any coach in the NFL.

Anthony Firkser

Anthony Firkser

Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo

Kyle Pitts

Arthur Smith Updates Player Injuries

Arthur Smith

He set that tone immediately when he got to Atlanta, as Kyle Pitts became his first draft pick during his head coach tenure.

Smith's offense in Tennessee thrived when the tight end position excelled. Often running a 12 personnel look, the Titans reached new heights in 2020 thanks to the success of Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser playing off one another in both the receiving game and in run blocking formation.

Smith, who signed a four-year deal with the New England Patriots last offseason, finished 2020 with a career-best 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. Firkser, who became Tennessee's new No. 1 tight end, recorded 39 catches for 387 yards and an average of 9.9 yards per reception.

Now, Firkser is a Falcon and he'll team up with Pitts to try and replicate what him and Smith did in Tennessee.

Pitts' role in the offense is similar to that of Smith, and now the Falcons have more of an in-line blocker with Firkser. The Titans have finished in the top five rushing offenses during the last three years. A lot of that can be credited to Derrick Henry being an absolute unit, but the unsung blocking heroes deserve a slight bit of praise.

Mike Davis Atlanta Falcons

Mike Davis

cord-arms-atl-clutch

Cordarrelle Patterson

USATSI_17478186

Damien Williams

The Falcons struggled last year in the run game, placing 31st in the league in rushing yards. By adding Firkser, the offense can clear the way for Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, or even a rookie to establish themselves as a major focal point in the 2022 offense.

