Antonio Brown Trolls Bucs after Playoff Exit

Controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter to pile on after Tom Brady and Tampa Bay lost to the LA Rams.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a very public divorce with his team as he tore his shirt off and walked off the field three weeks ago.

Brown and his lawyer issued a series of statements via social media saying he was dealing with an injury that the Buccaneers knew about and verbally abused him for not playing.

Brown likely wouldn't have been invited back to play for any team in the NFL, but his taking to Twitter on Sunday night to troll the Buccaneers loss to the Rams would have been another nail in the coffin.

NFL Media personality Andrew Hawkins called Brown's initial actions maybe the best retirement announcement of all time.

Hawkins nailed it three weeks ago. If Brown didn't already know he was done in the NFL. He surely knows now.

Brown helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last year with 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns in just eight games in 2020.

He was on a similar path in 2021 with 545 yards receiving and four touchdowns in seven games before leaving unceremoniously leaving the Buccaneers.

He played Week 2 against the Falcons, but had just one reception for 17 yards in the Buccaneers 48-25 win.

Brown has been one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL through his 12-year career. He was a Pro Bowl selection seven of his nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and first team All-Pro from 2014-2017.

Unfortunately, his on-field brilliance will likely be lost to history, and he'll be more remembered for his personal troubles and histrionics.