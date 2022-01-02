Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Cut After Taking Off Shirt, Exiting Game vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both completing their AFC East schedules today on the road in the chilly northeast.

The Falcons have been making things hot with their interception party, but Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have added a ton of fire to the NFL's Week 17 slate.

In the middle of the third quarter at the Jets, Brown appeared to disagree with something the offense was running and walked off the field.

Brown removed his uniform and pads before going shirtless and tossing his undershirt into the stands at MetLife Stadium as he entered the locker room.

It appears that his teammate Mike Evans tried to calm Brown down, but whatever frustrated Brown has sent him over the edge, leading to his premature exit from the game.

For Brown, who has a history of behavioral struggles, this adds to his list of dramatic moments for this season. He suffered a gruesome injury back in October against the Philadelphia Eagles. Then in early December, Brown was suspended by the NFL for faking a vaccination card and turning it into league officials.

He returned from suspension last week and caught 10 passes for 101 yards in a 32-6 win over the Panthers. Today, he's managed just three catches for 26 yards on five targets.

Brown was expected to have an increased role for the Bucs' offense heading into the postseason after Chris Godwin tore his ACL, but this incident has his season and future with the Bucs in jeopardy.

If Brown won't return, it should add another wrinkle to the incredibly complicated NFC playoff race.

UPDATE: Following the game, Bruce Arians announced that Brown is "no longer a Buc," ending his career in Tampa Bay.