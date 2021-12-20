Arthur Smith Defends Red-Zone Play Calling

The Atlanta Falcons struggles in the red zone contributed heavily to their 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Atlanta Falcons had plenty of opportunities to win the game against the San Francisco 49ers, but failing to score in the red zone on multiple occasions cost them.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith calls the plays for Atlanta, and he was asked about the sequence of plays that failed to garner points. The Falcons appeared to have scored a touchdown after recovering a 49ers fumble on the opening kickoff.

Replay overturned the Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown, and to rub salt in the wound, spotted the ball back to the one-yard line instead of inches from the goal line.

"That's kind of stating the obvious there," Smith said when asked about the opening drive hurting the Falcons. "It's probably a difference in the game. We get the ball opening kickoff, didn't punch it in. Thought you got in with Patterson. Credit to them. They stopped us. So, we still had our chances. We had another short field, only came away with three and again, we didn't do a good enough job in situational football."

After the touchdown was overturned, Atlanta's sequence of plays included a run, play action pass, run, and another pass. Smith was asked if he considered just pounding it in, and he got a bit defensive.

"We consider everything," said Smith. "We go in there and game plan, you're always looking for an advantage. What do you think you have an advantage? Obviously, it comes down to execution and the defense has a say as well. We'll continue to look at everything."

The failure on the goal line set the tone for the rest of the game as the Falcons were turned away on short-yardage situations multiple times throughout the game.

"I mean the one early, when you're in goal line offense, right," said Smith. "You try to punch it in, think you're in, you're not. So, you come back, try to get them, because their play over aggressive, something we saw. Obviously, they did a nice job covering it."

On the next sequence, a failure on the offensive line hurts the Falcons chance of converting.

"Same thing," said Smith "the guy up front made a play, moved us back and on third down. Again, we didn't have time to progress the back side. A couple times we had guys wide open and they got a really good rush."

"So, if you get the quarterback off the spot, it's hard to get to the second read. So, that happened a few times. The one down there, you talk about the pitch, when they don't work, it looks pretty not great, but there's a lot of logistical things that go in there, things that we set up before."

"You can go in there and sneak, you get a certain look, you may package things, it all comes into play. Clearly, we didn't do a good enough job executing though."

The Falcons fell to 6-8 with the loss, and are all but eliminated from playoff contention. Their 6-8 record currently puts them ninth in the NFL Draft order for 2022. A Seattle win against the LA Rams on Tuesday night would move the Falcons up to No. 8.