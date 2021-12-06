Frustrated Falcons Coach Lashes Out

Rookie Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has mostly gotten rave reviews from his dealings with the media, but he was visibly frustrated after Atlanta lost 30-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a game that included several missed chances at being more competitive - or even winning.

Asked if it was deflating to fumble in the third quarter with an opportunity to take the lead, Smith bristled at the question.

"Well, I wouldn't call it ‘deflating’," said Smith "Those are mistakes that you don't want to, obviously, make there. But our mindset is, if you're going to say things ‘deflate’ you or concern you in the middle of the game, it's a battle."

"But ‘deflate’? That's not a word we use."

The follow-up question used the word “damaging” instead of @deflating,” but Smith wouldn't bite.

"You can rephrase it however you want," said Smith "So, call it ‘damaging,’ call it ‘deflating,’ we don't use those words. We continue to swing and fight. We'll fight to the finish."

Smith was then asked about play-calling in the red zone, and was short in his response. Did he consider running the ball?

“We did. We had a fumbled snap," said Smith. "If you want to chime in to our headset, I'll show you the call sheet."

"You have a question here. So the thought process is you're trying to call plays to score touchdowns. I mean, that's pretty obvious …

"Again, what are you asking? You're asking the type of plays called? Yeah, I wouldn't have called it if I didn't (think it would work.)”

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium under Smith and 5-7 overall. Smith has had a good relationship with the media to this point in his brief tenure, but he was clearly frustrated on Sunday.

The Falcons have a chance to get back in the win column on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are also 5-7, just fired their offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and are coming off a bye week.

The last time the Panthers looked vulnerable, having lost four in a row, they came into Atlanta and bullied the Falcons in a 19-13 win on Halloween.

However, the Falcons are 5-2 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and could enjoy the short drive up I-85 to Charlotte to take on the struggling Panthers. … while trying to avoid being “deflated” o