Falcons Star A.J. Terrell: Best CB In The NFL?

According to advanced metrics, Terrell is as good as it gets.

When the Atlanta Falcons selected cornerback A.J. Terrell in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, many fans were not pleased with the pick. Looking back, the 23-year-old has had the odds stacked against him, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting offseason interaction entering his rookie season, and then having the decision makers who drafted him get fired some five weeks into his career.

However, Terrell has overcome the odds, turning in a solid rookie season before earning second team All-Pro honors in year two. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Terrell's efforts have made him the best cover corner in the league.

"The expectations for the Falcons might not be high entering 2022, but we should all make it a point to closely watch Terrell this season. While Atlanta fought to be a competitive team in 2021, Terrell blossomed in a significant way. He posted league-best marks in a number of categories, including completion percentage allowed (41.1 percent) and yards allowed per target (4.1). Terrell performed at an elite level in only his second professional season, boasting a coverage success rate (the percentage of targets that result in a successful play for the defense) of 68.5 percent (best among qualifiers). He has an incredibly bright future ahead of him."

Despite Atlanta's defense ranking last in the league in sacks, Terrell shined, posting several impressive advanced metrics:

Passer rating allowed: 49.9

Catch rate allowed below expectation: -14.6%

Tight window pct: 30.1%

Target rate: 14.8%

Average separation: 2.7 yards

Targeted expected points added: -29.4 (best in NFL)

Terrell will be heavily relied upon as a leader and playmaker as the Falcons try to change their current trajectory. Now one of the faces of Atlanta's franchise, Terrell has quickly gone from a heavily scrutinized draft pick to the best corner in the NFL.