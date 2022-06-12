Which New Falcons Have 'Impressed' Coach Arthur Smith?

Though there hasn't been a single practice with pads, the roster evaluation process is well underway for the Atlanta Falcons. With OTAs now in the rearview mirror, head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot have been able to see their new additions at work.

For Smith, several of them have made positive first impressions.

It's a major positive to see the quarterbacks - Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder - mentioned by Smith, as the two will be put under a larger-than-usual microscope following the offseason trade of franchise staple Matt Ryan.

At this stage of the offseason, it's likely Smith is referencing more of the intangible things he's seen from the QBs, such as leadership, work ethic, and their ability to grasp the playbook in a timely manner. However, there have been enough throws throughout OTAs for Atlanta's second-year boss to see what he's working with, and he appears to like the early returns.

Receivers Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge impressing Smith early is a development to keep an eye on. With the Falcons' receiver room order being entirely open for competition after rookie Drake London and newly acquired Bryan Edwards, the team needs guys to step up.

Hodge had 13 receptions in 16 games for the Detroit Lions last season, largely playing a special teams role, which gives him a clear path to a roster spot. Byrd has 105 receptions for 1,292 yards and three touchdowns over the past three seasons; he's an established middle-of-the-order target who can provide stability for Atlanta.

Germain Ifedi offers perhaps the most interesting story of those mentioned, as the 2016 first-rounder has started 83 games across six seasons, playing both right tackle and right guard. While many believed he'd just serve as a versatile backup, it's a fair bet the Falcons will allow Ifedi to push Kaleb McGary for the starting right tackle position.

Much like Hodge, safety Dean Marlowe comes with extensive special teams experience. He posted respectable numbers at safety last season with Detroit, starting 9 games and recording 67 tackles. While the top of Atlanta's safety order appears set with Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Erik Harris poised to get the majority of the snaps, Marlowe's fourth-down impact can help him make the roster.

Making a good first impression means different things for each player - maybe it improves the odds one of them starts (Ifedi) versus making a roster spot (Hodge/Marlowe). However, Smith has been clear that what happens in pads, especially in July and August, carries the most weight come cut day, so while these new pieces are off to a fast start, they'll need to carry the momentum with them throughout the rest of the offseason program.