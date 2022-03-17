Los Angeles Rams Sign Potential Falcons Target Allen Robinson

Aside from a historic 2021 season by receiver Cooper Kupp that ended with a Super Bowl LVI MVP award, the Los Angeles Rams had some uncertainty surrounding their receiving corps heading into the offseason.

Allen Robinson II vs. Jalen Ramsey Allen Robinson II Allen Robinson II

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return is unclear, while Robert Woods is still working toward recovering from a mid-season ACL tear.

But on Thursday, LA struck big in free agency, agreeing to terms on a contract with former Bears receiver Allen Robinson II and spurning the Atlanta Falcons. Sources tell Rams SI that the total value of the deal is three years, $46.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Robinson had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2021. Aside from missing nearly all of 2017 with an ACL injury, Robinson recorded career-lows of 38 catches, 410 yards, and one touchdown with the Bears this season. Chicago threw for the third-fewest passing yards per game (188.6) last season.

While there was no reported interest from the Falcons for Robinson, we named him as one of the players the front office should look into earlier this week. However, it appears the Rams beat general manager Terry Fontenot to it.

With Robinson off the table, the Falcons will look into signing one or both of Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry and New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith. Both veterans visited Atlanta this week.

Allen Robinson II AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Allen Robinson II Allen Robinson II

Robinson joining the Rams now raises questions about who the Falcons will target in the receiver market.

Robinson will now be looking for rejuvenation with the Super Bowl champs and quarterback Matthew Stafford instead of Matt Ryan or Deshaun Watson.