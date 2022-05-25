Skip to main content

Falcons HC Arthur Smith: Worst Coach In The League?

The Falcons coach isn't particularly favored.

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith is entering his second year at the helm, but the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator isn't stacking up against the rest of the NFL head coach fraternity.

According to SportsBetting.ag, Smith has the worst odds to win the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year Award at +5000, tied with Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

Smith, who celebrates his 40th birthday this week, went 7-10 in his first year as head coach with the Falcons in 2021. Before joining the Falcons, Smith spent a decade as part of the Titans coaching staff, working his way up to offensive coordinator.

Smith inherited a team last season that didn't feel like his, but he's made changes since then.

At quarterback, out went Matt Ryan, and in came Marcus Mariota, his former quarterback with the Titans. Desmond Ridder was added to the roster as well, who has shades of Ryan Tannehill in his game.

Mariota isn't the only former Titans player who finds himself in Atlanta. Tight end Anthony Firkser and linebacker Rashaan Evans also made the 250-mile move from Nashville to Atlanta this offseason.

The roster that Smith has now plays to his strengths and looks very different than the one that he had when he was hired last year. And even with a roster that didn't play to his style, Smith was still able to churn out a seven-win season.

Arthur Smith vs Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While it might be a long shot to call Smith the worst coach in the league, if he regresses with the roster he's more comfortable with or fails to improve off his Year 1 success, his seat in Atlanta could get a little warmer.

