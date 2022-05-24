Skip to main content

Falcons Move On Deion Jones 'Imminent', Reports Atlanta Insider

One of the longest-tenured Falcons appears to have played his final down with Atlanta.

With just one week until the start of June, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones could be seeing his tenure come to an end.

deion jones atl clutch

Deion Jones

deion-jones-650-362-atlanta-falconspng

Deion Jones

deion jones atl clutch

Deion Jones

If the team trades Jones after June 1, they could save up to $14 million while only taking $5 million in dead cap.

So, likely until June 1, general manager Terry Fontenot is working up the phones to try and find a new home for Jones.

According to The Athletic, a Jones trade or release is "imminent."

After drafting Troy Andersen in the second round of last month's NFL Draft and signing Nick Kwiatkoski to a contract earlier this week, the Atlanta Falcons now find themselves extremely deep at the linebacker position.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

todd gurley falcons 4
Play

Former Falcons RB Todd Gurley Not Missing Football

After two seasons away from the NFL, Gurley has moved on and is happy with his current situation

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
19 hours ago
B15BBF47-DB12-41A1-BBFB-3D3011D9C1E3
Play

'We Have Something to Prove': Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Wants to Win Now

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is ready to win, and has an urgency to do so…now.

By Mike D'Abate21 hours ago
21 hours ago
ryan 2 indy
Play

Colts Sign Nick Foles, Will Back Up Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff22 hours ago
22 hours ago

In addition, the team signed Rashaan Evans earlier in the offseason to join team veterans Mykal Walker and Jones.

Jones, 27, is entering his 7th NFL season. He's also been to a Super Bowl, which is a valuable find. The former LSU Tiger is also coming off a season where he recorded 137 tackles, one shy of a career-high.

While keeping Jones adds a veteran presence to the defense, the money might not be worth the value.

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

Deion Jones after Training Camp Atlanta Falcons

Deion Jones

deion jones atl clutch

Deion Jones

The team also has to make financial decisions to keep the salary cap down after trading Matt Ryan and taking the largest cap hit in NFL history. After extending offensive tackle Jake Matthews and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett recently, the Falcons are going to likely need to make a difficult decision regarding Jones' deal. And it might result in a trade or release in a week's time.

todd gurley falcons 4
News

Former Falcons RB Todd Gurley Not Missing Football

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
B15BBF47-DB12-41A1-BBFB-3D3011D9C1E3
News

'We Have Something to Prove': Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Wants to Win Now

By Mike D'Abate21 hours ago
ryan 2 indy
News

Colts Sign Nick Foles, Will Back Up Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan

By Falcon Report Staff22 hours ago
USATSI_17391471
News

'Great Things in Store' For Falcons Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards, Says Former Pro Bowl Teammate

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
USATSI_18271719
News

Falcons Rookie Desmond Ridder Compared to Super Bowl Winning QB

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
7533861F-0486-453E-96D1-9B462D16C834
News

Falcons DB Jaylinn Hawkins: NFL Best-Kept Secret?

By Daniel FlickMay 23, 2022
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

Falcons Special Teams Depth Chart: New Faces Galore

By Daniel FlickMay 23, 2022
shaffer
News

Can Falcons 'Big People Mover' Justin Shaffer Start His Rookie Year?

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel FlickMay 22, 2022