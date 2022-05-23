'Great Things in Store' For Falcons Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards, Says Former Pro Bowl Teammate

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Falcons made a low-risk, high-reward trade by sending a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders for a seventh-round pick and third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

On paper, the trade made ton of sense. The Falcons were in need of a receiver, and the Raiders had one too many. Edwards was buried in the depth chart and lower on the target list for Derek Carr behind Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, who had many positive things to say about the new Falcons receiver.

"I feel like he's somebody that is mentally and physically capable of responding in a big way," Waller said in an interview with Heavy. "And I'm excited to follow his career and see how it unfolds because I think great things are in store for him."

Edwards, a 2020 third-round pick from South Carolina, started 12 games last season for the Raiders, catching 34 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

Edwards has two years left on his rookie deal and will compete for a starting spot alongside Auden Tate and Olamide Zacchaeus.

It's been a rocky few seasons for the Falcons at wide receiver, but it appears with the acquisitions the team has made, great things are in store for the team.