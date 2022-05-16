Skip to main content

Falcons Wide Receiver Depth Chart Update: Who Starts?

The Falcons have made a few moves in the wide receiver department lately.

A month ago, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver corps looked absolutely decimated and bleak.

Now, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Geronimo Allison

Drake London

Bryan Edwards

Through shrewd moves in the draft, trade market and free agency, the Falcons appear to have some semblance of a serviceable receiving corps. That's a little better than the replacement-level players they had at the beginning of April.

In the draft, the team selected Drake London, who has every reason to be the No. 1 receiver for the Falcons this season. At 6-4, London possesses the size and ability to be the top receiver in an NFL offense.

On the trade market, the team acquired Bryan Edwards in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Edwards has flashed some of the potential that made him a third-round pick in 2020. But when the Raiders traded for Davante Adams in the offseason, Edwards' role was eclipsed in the offense, and now he'll have the chance to be that electric No. 2 receiver in the Falcons offense.

Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zacchaeus

Damiere Byrd

Damiere Byrd

Frank Darby

Then in free agency, the team signed Geronimo Allison Monday after a workout with the team. Allison played four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before an injury-riddled 2021 season with the Detroit Lions. Allison was always a situational role player for the Packers and was often third or fourth on the depth chart, a role he'll likely continue in Atlanta.

Allison will compete for that third spot alongside 2021 returnees Olamide Zacchaeus and Frank Darby and pre-draft free agent acquisitions Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate and KhaDarel Hodge.

The key to this third and final spot is adding as much competition as possible in order to get the best out of that potential receiver. And it should be one of the biggest positional battles the team faces all summer long.

