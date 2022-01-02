Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    WATCH: Foye Oluokun Makes Another Interception for Falcons

    Foye Oluokun has produced big plays in consecutive weeks for Atlanta
    Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun was the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week last week. He's making a bid for a repeat.

    After coming up with a game-saving interception last week against the Detroit Lions, Oluokun responded in Week 17 with another pick to push the Falcons closer to beating the Buffalo Bills.

    On the first drive in the second half, the Bills faced third-and-7 on their 32-yard line. Linebacker Mykal Walker tipped quarterback Josh Allen's pass that landed in Oluokun's hands. 

    It's the third pick the Falcons have generated today, after defensive backs Duron Harmon and A.J. Terrell intercepted Allen in the second quarter.

    For Oluokun, it's his third interception of the season.

    He is is the second Falcons player to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week this year. Fellow linebacker Deion Jones was also honored after the Falcons win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

    Oluokun was originally a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of Yale in 2018. He is an unrestricted free agent following this season. He's been incredibly productive for the Falcons since he was drafted including 117 tackles last year in 14 starts.

