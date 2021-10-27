NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors for Falcons LB

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has been Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week by NFL.com after his performance in a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Jones led the team with 15 tackles (11 solo), a sack, and three tackles for loss.

Jones bounced back after being limited to just five tackles in the Falcons' previous game, a 27-20 win over the New York Jets.

He has 58 tackles and two sacks through six games for Atlanta.

This is the third time Jones has been honored as NFC Defensive Player of the Week in his six-year NFL career. He earned the honor in 2017 with 13 tackles, three tackles for loss, and an interception in a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

He won the honor again in 2019 in a 28-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he had five tackles, an interception returned for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.

Jones was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts would have been in the running for Offensive Player of the Week, but he was edged out by another rookie, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards against the Dolphins, while Chase had eight catches for 201 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pitts and Chase went back-to-back in the 2021 NFL Draft at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. Both appear to be living up to their advanced billing.

The 3-3 Falcons have won three of their last four games and will get a chance to move above .500 against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.