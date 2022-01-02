SAFETY FIRST! Falcons Open Scoring at Bills

The Falcons start off the scoring in Buffalo.

The Atlanta Falcons need to win against the Buffalo Bills to keep their season alive, and they started off on the right foot in the first quarter of this NFL Week 17 game.

After a six-play drive that ended in the Falcons advancing just beyond midfield, punter Thomas Morstead sailed the ball into the snowy Buffalo weather.

Bills return specialist Marquez Stevenson caught the punt but Falcons cornerback Avery Williams punched the ball loose, forcing the ball to head near the Bills' end zone.

After multiple players attempted to fall on the ball, it dribbled into the end zone and the Falcons tackled Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow there, resulting in a safety to put the Falcons up 2-0.

Williams is playing a key role in today's contest after teammate Fabian Moreau landed on the inactive list.

On the ensuing drive, the Falcons were unable to take advantage and went three-and-out before punting it back to the Bills again.

It's the first time the Falcons have recorded a safety in a game since January 14, 2017 against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round of the team's recent Super Bowl run.

The Falcons also recorded a safety in the team's Wild Card appearance against the New York Giants on January 8, 2012, where the team scored just a safety in a 24-2 defeat.

The last time the Falcons recorded a safety in the regular season came on November 30, 2008 in a 22-16 win over the San Diego Chargers. To put it into context, George W. Bush was the president at the time.