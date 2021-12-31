Falcons at Bills Injury Update: Starting CB 'Doubtful'

The Atlanta Falcons could be without a key member of the secondary as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills this Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons list starting cornerback Fabian Moreau as doubtful on their latest injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills.

Moreau was acquired as a free agent prior to the start of the season, and he has been a mainstay in the Falcons defense ever since. Moreau has started all 15 games this year and has tallied 56 tackles, 11 passes defended and a recovered fumble.

If Moreau can't go on Sunday, the options for his replacement include a pair of rookies in fourth-round pick Darren Hall and fifth-round pick Avery Williams.

Hall would be the most logical option. He has played in 12 of Atlanta's 15 games and has 24 tackles with two passes defended.

Williams was drafted primarily as a kick-return specialist, but injuries have necessitated his services on defense this season as well. His contributions have come mainly as the nickel back, and he has 20 tackles.

Third-year cornerback Kendall Sheffield could also be called upon. Sheffield started 20 games at corner the previous two seasons for the Falcons, but he has yet to take a snap on defense this year. He's seen action in seven games on special teams.

The Falcons got some good news earlier today when starting defensive lineman Tyeler Davison was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons are short-handed on the defensive line headed to face the Bill's No. 3-ranked offense.

The weather is supposed to be cold and windy with snow in the forecast. If Moreau can't go, his presence might not be missed as much in the poor passing conditions.

But Bills quarterback Josh Allen is headed to his second Pro Bowl, and the Falcons need every healthy body they can muster if they're going to pull off the upset in Buffalo.