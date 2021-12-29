Foye Wins NFC Defensive Player Award

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun has been recognized for his standout effort against the Detroit Lions.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun is quietly second in the NFL in tackles with 166, but his game-ending interception on Sunday against the Detroit Lions is making some noise around the league.

Oluokun was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL for his effort against the Lions.

Oluokun had his typical productive day with 14 tackles including eight solo, but it was his interception that bailed out wide receiver Russell Gage and the Falcons offense against Detroit.

On third-and-seven from their own 28, a short pass to Gage seemed to get the first down that would have sealed the game, but Gage coughed it up and gave the Lions excellent field position.

Detroit got consecutive first downs and was first-and-goal at the Atlanta nine-yard line when Oluokun read quarterback Tim Boyle and preserved the Falcons' 20-16 win.

It was Oluokun's second interception of the season and obviously his most important.

Oluokun is the second Falcons player to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week this year. Fellow linebacker Deion Jones was also honored after the Falcons win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

Oluokun was originally a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of Yale in 2018. He is an unrestricted free agent following this season. He's been incredibly productive for the Falcons since he was drafted including 117 tackles last year in 14 starts.

He's making $2.2 million this year according to Spotrac. He's a player who, in our opinion, the Falcons should attempt to re-sign in the offseason.