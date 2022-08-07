Skip to main content

Suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Provides Mental Health Update

Ridley won't play during the 2021 season.

We haven't heard much from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley over the past 12 months or so.

After playing in just five games last season, Ridley stepped away from the team to address some mental health issues.

While away from the team, Ridley placed bets on the Falcons ... an absolute no-no for any player currently in the league.

The information of Ridley's betting surfaced earlier this spring and he was suspended for the entire 2022 campaign, the final year of his contract.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bradley Pinion
Play

Punters Are People Too: Falcons' Bradley Pinion Off to Strong Start

The Atlanta Falcons head coach made his stance clear on the team's free agent pickup at punter.

By Arnav Sharma4 hours ago
4 hours ago
t_153f0aa39ee847d5a88a03b871739949_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_Freelancer_073021FALCONSPHOTO75
Play

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Center Competition Back On; D-Line Suffers Another Injury

The one-stop shop for Falcons training camp observations, notes and news all throughout the preseason.

By Daniel Flick20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Ade Ogundeji
Play

Key For D: What Can Falcons Second-Year LB Ade Ogundeji Bring To Defense?

Ogundeji started 11 games as a rookie in 2021.

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Since his suspension, Ridley has maintained a relatively low profile, but he took to Twitter to address his followers Sunday morning.

He announced that he was going to visit his family in Guyana soon and that he was "doing great."

Given Ridley's mental health struggles over the past year, it's good to see that he feels that he is in a better place. Perhaps an extended absence away from football is giving him an opportunity to heal.

It's possible that if he weren't suspended, Ridley would be working towards a return to the football field this season. Instead, his betting suspension puts into doubt whether Ridley will wear a Falcons jersey again.

Ridley, a 2018 first-round pick, is in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and will seek a new contract next offseason. His market is questionable, and perhaps the Falcons may be interested in a reunion. But for now, the team is focused on getting ready for the regular season with rookie Drake London leading the way as the top wideout.

Bradley Pinion
News

Punters Are People Too: Falcons' Bradley Pinion Off to Strong Start

By Arnav Sharma4 hours ago
t_153f0aa39ee847d5a88a03b871739949_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_Freelancer_073021FALCONSPHOTO75
News

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Center Competition Back On; D-Line Suffers Another Injury

By Daniel Flick20 hours ago
Ade Ogundeji
News

Key For D: What Can Falcons Second-Year LB Ade Ogundeji Bring To Defense?

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
https___hailfloridahail.com_wp-content_uploads_imagn-images_2017_07_16082016-1
News

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Reveals Plan for Preseason: Sitting Out?

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
Snip20220804_24
News

Falcons Needs: Sign Super Bowl DT Malik Jackson?

By Geoff MagliocchettiAug 6, 2022 7:01 AM EDT
usatsi_18752195-1
News

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: QBs Struggle, O-Line Battle Heats Up

By Daniel FlickAug 5, 2022 3:56 PM EDT
Julio Jones 1
News

Falcons Star Julio Jones Selling Atlanta Home: How Much Is It Worth?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 5, 2022 1:23 PM EDT
USATSI_18801232_168388359_lowres
News

WATCH: Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Makes Highlight Reel Play at Training Camp

By Daniel FlickAug 5, 2022 12:33 PM EDT