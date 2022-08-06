The Atlanta Falcons hit the field today for the fifth and final time of training camp's second week.

The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp well underway, the Falcons face several questions, but have six weeks to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note from the ninth day of camp ...

CENTER COMPETITION REMAINS UNSETTLED

The eighth day of practice featured the biggest development in the center battle thus far, as Drew Dalman received the start for the second consecutive day after he and Matt Hennessy had alternated up to that point.

Seemingly on the verge of a breakthrough, all eyes were on the battle as the ninth day began, but things reverted to the way they were before, as Hennessy took the snaps with the first team.

Neither has separated themselves through the first two weeks, but with a game next Friday and joint practices to follow shortly thereafter, the Falcons will have several opportunities to evaluate Dalman and Hennessy in the coming days.

DL DEPTH TAKES ANOTHER BLOW

The Falcons entered training camp with 11 defensive linemen but might be down to nine following an injury to defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers. An undrafted rookie out of UC-Davis, Rodgers fell to the ground clutching his knee before being helped to a cart by the trainers.

Smith didn't have any updates after practice, but early signs certainly aren't promising. The potential loss of Rodgers comes just five days after fellow defensive tackle Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles in practice, likely knocking him out for the season.

While Smith did mention that having 11 linemen was a surplus, the Falcons can't afford to lose more players up front at the rate they're going. As for depth chart alignment, Grady Jarrett was joined in the starting lineup by Anthony Rush and Ta'Quon Graham in base-formation looks.

On the outside, Lorenzo Carter continues to hold down a spot regardless of formation, with rookie Arnold Ebiketie and second-year pro Adetokunbo Ogundeji starting in nickel and base looks, respectively.

FRANKS CONTINUES STRONG FORM

One of the best developments of training camp has been the stout play of quarterback/tight end hybrid Feliepe Franks. Still less than a year removed from his first snaps at the position, Franks has looked natural as a route runner and receiver at the catch point and is making strides as a blocker.

Franks capped off the second week of camp in style, posting an all-around impressive day highlighted by a touchdown grab during which he ran over defensive back Teez Tabor.

Franks also saw action as a quarterback, completing his lone pass in 11-on-11 drills. After going undrafted in 2021, Franks looks to have a strong shot of making the roster once again, an achievement that shouldn't go uncelebrated.

While Franks is unlikely to challenge Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser for the top two roles in Atlanta's tight ends room, the 24-year-old is showing exactly why the Falcons believe in his long-term upside with consistent standout performances in camp.

The Falcons will be off Sunday before returning to the field on Monday, the first game week of the season. Smith said the team will still have some elements of training camp mixed into the practice, but they'll start shifting more towards realistic game preparations.

The first week in pads is now officially complete, with some questions seemingly answered - the left guard battle - but others still far away from a conclusion.