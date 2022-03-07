Skip to main content

Not Trading Calvin Ridley Hurt The Atlanta Falcons Tremendously

Despite receiving interest from teams around the league, the Atlanta Falcons did not trade wideout Calvin Ridley out of good faith.

The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver Cavin Ridley for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ridley placed bets up to $1,500 in November while away from the team due to mental health reasons. 

Before his suspension, Ridley's future in Atlanta was in jeopardy as trade rumors circulated. The Falcons received interest in the star wide receiver from several teams, but they failed to entertain trade talks out of good faith.

Ridley appeared in five games for the Falcons in 2021, where he caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

"We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support of the league's findings and actions," The Falcons said in a statement following Ridley's suspension on Monday. "We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. Any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

A trade package for Ridley would have provided the Falcons a haul of assets to utilize in their rebuild. 

Ridley was quickly becoming one of the most productive wide receivers in the league after the Falcons made him their first-round selection in 2018. Ridley has recorded 3,342 yards on 248 catches and 28 touchdowns in his first four seasons. 

In 2020, injuries plagued the production of future Hall-of-Famer Julio Jones. But Jones' decrease in his on-field production resulted in Ridley taking the helm as Atlanta's No. 1 receiver. Ridley finished the season with a career-best 1,374 yards on 90 catches and nine touchdowns.

The Falcons will have to wait an additional year before cashing in on Ridley's market value next offseason. But Ridley's trade value will take a significant hit once reinstated in 2023. 

