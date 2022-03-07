The NFL has suspended Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely for betting on games in 2021

The Atlanta Falcons won't have to worry about trading receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason. He's not going to be on the field with any team in 2022.

The NFL is suspending Ridley indefinitely after betting on games when away from the organization last season. The news was first reported by NFL Network and later confirmed by team officials.

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley

Ridley, 27, was placed on NFI list in October after stepping away from football due to personal issues. The league released a statement on Ridley's status Monday afternoon.

"A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used on any game compromised in any way," The statement read. "no but is there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or players in his betting activity."

Ridley played in five games last season before leaving the organization to work on off-field concerns. According to Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, the fifth-year receiver has stayed away from the facility since his departure in Week 6.

When asked at the NFL Scouting Combine of his status, Fontenot said that the team remains at an impasse with his role in the organization moving into free agency. Atlanta picked up his fifth-year option prior to the start of the 2021 season.

"It's just not something that we can talk about at this point," Fontenot said Tuesday. "I understand the frustration from everyone regarding (the situation). It's just not something that we can talk about right now. At the appropriate time, we will share everything we can."

The Falcons released a statement on the actions taken against the receiver Monday afternoon.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions," The team wrote per its official website. "We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Ridley may apply for reinstatement to the league starting on Feb. 15, 2023. He also has a right to appeal the suspension.

In four years with the Falcons, Ridley has recorded 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. If the team were to free themselves of the final year of his contract, Atlanta would save $11.1 million in cap space.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also wrote in a letter notifying Ridley of his suspension:

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Calvin Ridley Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley

In recent mock drafts, the Falcons have found themselves landing another receiver with the No. 8 pick. Early favorites for Atlanta in the first round include Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, USC's Drake London and Arkansas' Treylon Burks.

Stay up to date with FalconReport.com for everything surrounding Ridley and his status with the organization moving forward.