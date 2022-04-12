Skip to main content

'Cook & Be Quiet': Atlanta Native Cam Newton Ripped for Views on Women

"But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.” - Cam Newton on womanhood.

Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP quarterback, is making headlines for his evaluation of "what a woman should be,'' suggesting that it is about "knowing how to cook,'' about "when to be quiet'' and about "knowing how to cater to a man's needs.''

During an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Newton, who last year played for the Carolina Panthers and who has been in the NFL since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, shared his thoughts on how women should act.

“There’s a lot of women who are bad bitches,'' said Newton, 32, the Atlanta native who starred at Auburn and inside of his two stints with the Panthers played for the New England Patriots. "And I say 'bitches' in a way, not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a 'boss chick',” Newton said, via Mediaite. “Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right?

And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

The comments from Newton have been labeled “sexist” by many observers.

Newton has shared views along these lines before. During a press conference in 2017, Newton had a controversial response to a question about wide receivers running routes, responding to a female reporter by saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.''

Newton's ex-girlfriend is Kia Newton and is reportedly the proud father of seven, including daughters Sovereign and Shakira.

