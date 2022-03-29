Skip to main content

Could Falcons Sign Atlanta Native Cam Newton?

Cam Newton claims there are interested teams after him. Are the Falcons on the list?

The Atlanta Falcons hopped on the busy quarterback carousel this offseason. After weeks of speculation, Atlanta landed on Marcus Mariota

Are they done or could a familiar NFC South foe be a last-minute option?

Cam Newton Atlanta Native Westlake High School
foye cam sack pan
cam stiff atl pan

Cam Newton is currently a free agent and reportedly has "many teams interested" in his services. According to ESPN, Newton is waiting on the right situation to come about.

The Falcons missed out on Deshaun Watson when he decided to lift his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns. Shortly after, Atlanta traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and gave Mariota a two-year contract

Newton spent last season with the Carolina Panthers after an unimpressive year with the New England Patriots. In 2020, Newton started 15 games under Bill Belichick and struggled through the air. He threw just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Newton did add 12 touchdowns on the ground.

During his return to Carolina, Newton made five starts and the Panthers went 0-5 in those games.

Now, Newton is a free agent looking for another chance to contribute for a winning team and getting a fair chance to play.

While Atlanta's chances of being a contender in 2022 aren't as high as other teams, there is a track for him to start and a return to where he grew up could intrigue him to signing with the Falcons.

If a team takes a chance on Newton, it is likely one that is looking for a bridge option -- not to win a championship. As the offseason progresses, it will be interesting to see which teams emerge as suitors for the former MVP of the league.

