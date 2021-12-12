Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Mykal Walker's Pick Six Puts Falcons Ahead Of Panthers

    The Falcons' defense comes through once again.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons defense is making plays.

    During the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers, second-year pro Mykal Walker stunted the Panther offense, picking off Cam Newton and completely shifting the momentum of the game.

    It's Walker's first career interception in 29 games with the Falcons.

    The Falcons once trailed 7-0, but Cordarrelle Patterson and the offense responded with a touchdown to tie the game. And when it looked like the Panthers would take the lead once again, the Falcons flipped the script and now hold a 14-7 lead.

    Recommended Articles

    Mykal Walker Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    WATCH: Mykal Walker's Pick Six Puts Falcons Ahead Of Panthers

    The Falcons' defense comes through once again.

    3 minutes ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    Play

    WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Puts Falcons On The Board vs. Panthers

    The Falcons' offensive weapon comes through once again.

    34 minutes ago
    Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons vs. Panthers Injuries & Inactives: Atlanta Change at QB

    The Atlanta Falcons are very healthy heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

    2 hours ago

    It was a big week for Walker who welcomed the birth of his son this week as well.

    It's the second straight week where the Falcons have scored a touchdown on defense. Second-year defensive lineman Marlon Davidson picked off Tom Brady near the goal line and walked in for a touchdown in the second quarter last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The Falcons are one of eight teams in the NFL to record multiple pick sixes this season, joining the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and the Buccaneers.

    The last time the Falcons recorded pick sixes, the team made the Super Bowl. In Weeks 3 & 4 of the 2016 season, linebacker Deion Jones scored in Week 3 against the Saints, while defensive back Robert Alford picked off Newton against the Panthers. While the Falcons probably won't make the Super Bowl this season, it's encouraging to see the youth of the defense come through with big plays in a year when the offense has struggled.

    The Falcons lead 17-7 midway through the second quarter.

    Mykal Walker Atlanta Falcons
    News

    WATCH: Mykal Walker's Pick Six Puts Falcons Ahead Of Panthers

    3 minutes ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    News

    WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Puts Falcons On The Board vs. Panthers

    34 minutes ago
    Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons vs. Panthers Injuries & Inactives: Atlanta Change at QB

    2 hours ago
    pitts hurst
    News

    LISTEN: Must-Win For Falcons?

    Dec 11, 2021
    Cam Newton vs. Atlanta Falcons
    News

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Beat Panthers In Trenches?

    Dec 11, 2021
    Malik Willis Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    NFL Draft: Why Falcons Should Trade Back for This QB

    Dec 11, 2021
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Cowboys
    News

    Falcons At Panthers GAMEDAY: Atlanta Needs 100 Yards Rushing

    Dec 10, 2021
    Jonathan Bullard Atlanta Falcons Falcon Report SI
    News

    Falcons at Panthers: Final Falcons Injury Report

    Dec 10, 2021