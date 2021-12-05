Falcons WATCH: Marlon Davidson Shocks Bucs QB Tom Brady

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson just pulled off a play that you will want to rewind over and over again.

With less than a minute in the first half, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to throw some check downs with over 90 yards to go to get to the half. But Davidson had other ideas.

Brady was looking to throw a screen pass to running back Leonard Fournette, but Davidson jumped the middle of the passing lane and caught Brady's pass with one hand before walking a few steps into the end zone.

Davidson's quick hands turned the two-score deficit to one and have given the Falcons some momentum heading into halftime.

Davidson, the 47th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, struggled in his rookie season, but has improved in his second year. He recorded his first career sack against Brady in the first meeting against the Bucs, and now has his first career pick six against the future Hall of Famer.

Davidson also recovered his first career fumble last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the potential the Falcons saw in him last season is beginning to show.

"He's a fireball on that defensive line, bringing the energy," fellow Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said to Falcons team reporter Scott Bair before the season. "I love playing with him. I can't wait to see him get that full season under him. He had a rough run with injuries and other things. I'm excited for him. I'm expecting a big year from Marlon."

The Falcons trail 20-17 to the Buccaneers at halftime.