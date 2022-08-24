'The Teammate Every Team Needs': Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Praises WR on Roster Bubble

With just a few days until the Atlanta Falcons finalize their roster, those on the verge of making the team and being cut have to make themselves stand out before the team is finalized to 53 players on August 30.

One of those players is wide receiver Frank Darby, a 2021 sixth-round pick trying to grab one of the final receiver spots.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson would like to have Darby around, as evidenced by a tweet he sent on Tuesday.

Those are strong and affirmative words from a 10-year veteran talking about a second-year player who could be cut.

Darby is fighting alongside veterans Damiere Byrd, Cameron Batson and rookie Jared Bernhardt for one or two spots on the team.

Last season, Darby played 10 games and caught only one pass, a 14-yarder in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Darby spent most of his time on special teams, which is likely where he'd play most often if he makes the team this year.

In the preseason, Darby hasn't done much to help him standout on the box score. In two games, he's caught just a pair of passes for 14 yards on five targets.

However, observers only see a fraction of what is actually going on with the team dynamics, and it appears Darby plays an important role in building the culture the Falcons are trying to build.

Darby's ability to be a good teammate and his youth give him upside in this week's final cuts, but will it be enough to keep him on the 53-man roster? The answer should come by Tuesday.