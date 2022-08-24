'Need To Get Cleaned Up': Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Far From Satisfied In Jets Loss

For rookies, it’s all about progressing from the week before. Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder progressed on paper, but he wasn’t pleased internally with several minor errors to his game Monday evening.

“I’ve got a couple of things to clean up myself, play calls, getting the operations run,” Ridder said postgame. “Just really executing.”

Ridder isn’t the cause of Atlanta’s 24-16 preseason loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. By the time Jets defensive lineman Bradlee Anae picked up the scoop-and-score for a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, do-it-all offensive weapon Feleipe Franks was under center.

Atlanta should feel content with its quarterbacks entering Week 1 of the regular season. Veteran Marcus Mariota, who finished 6-of-10 passing for 132 yards and touchdown, looked the part of the starter. Ridder also showed in waves the tools needed to be a franchise-caliber quarterback.

And just because Mariota is going to start against the New Orleans Saints doesn’t mean Ridder isn’t ready for a more prominent role. In reality, the biggest thing he’ll need to work on moving forward is his command in the huddle before the pre-snap motion.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith was pleased with Ridder’s variety in terms of passing. Going 10-of-13 for 143 yards and leading Atlanta to field goals, Ridder targeted six different receivers in two quarters of action.

Ridder credited his offensive line for ample protection. Both the first- and second-team offense did not allow a sack and only tallied one pressure between the two passers.

“[They] did a great job of giving me time to have a pocket and be able to deliver a ball,” Ridder said. “Shoutout to all of the guys on the (offensive) line out there because they gave me plenty of time.”

While the offensive line protected, it was also penalized. Atlanta committed 13 total penalties for a loss of 121 yards. Twice in the red zone, a false start and a holding call from Ridder’s huddle cost the Falcons a chance for six points.

On a 4th-and-goal situation at the 1-yard line, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield was called for a false start. A visibly upset Smith bellowed from the sideline at the second-year product, but he also laid into Ridder for failing to get the offensive line on the same page.

“Getting good drives and then coming back and getting self-inflicted penalties,” Ridder said. “That starts with me and goes to the (offensive) linemen and everyone else. I think we’ll learn from it.”

The one thing that isn’t changing for Smith is his coaching style. He'll be pressed, tough-nosed and in a player’s face to get the best results.

Two preseason games in, and Ridder currently has a completion percentage of 61.5. He’s led four scoring drives, two of which have come in the form of touchdowns.

“There were some other things procedure-wise that he’s got to clean up,” Smith said. “And he knows that, and he will.”

Ridder continues to push Mariota in terms of upping the level of competition. The level of consistency between the two in practice isn’t that far off. By midseason, perhaps that’s the same notion on Sundays.

Yes, Ridder has to get better, but he’s developed in each step of the process since being selected in April. Entering the final preseason game against Jacksonville, he wants to continue to stack days and get better.

If he improves, so does Atlanta.

“You’re going to have setbacks,” Ridder said. “You’re going to have negative plays that happen. But the most important play is the next play.”

The Falcons will close out the preseason at home against the Jaguars Saturday at 3 p.m.