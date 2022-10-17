Falcons Defense Holds 49ers in Check During Big Home Victory

Heading into Sunday's game in Atlanta, the San Francisco 49ers ranked within the top three of the NFL in nearly every major offensive statistical category.

Including points per game, not allowing more than 19 points heading into Sunday's match-up against the Atlanta Falcons; a tall task for any offense hoping to get points on the board.

And while Atlanta has shown the ability to put points on the board, the team was still nearly touchdown underdogs at home.

Despite the odds stacked against them, the third-best ranked run game overpowered the San Francisco defense with 168 yards on the ground.

Defensively, Atlanta forced three turnovers, including two interceptions against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, along with a scoop and score fumble in the first quarter.

Facing a 14-0 deficit early, the 49ers responded in a big way, tying things up midway through the second quarter with two Garoppolo touchdowns.

But the Atlanta defense did not allow a point the rest of the way, including picking off the quarterback in the final minute of the second quarter and once at the beginning of the fourth.

The Falcons' defense continues to be a force to be reckon in the past two weeks, allowing just 14 points over their last five quarters.

The unit will have their hands full this weekend, taking on the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.