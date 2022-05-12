Falcons Sign Ex-Raiders LB to Deal: New Depth Chart Update

The Falcons met with Nick Kwiatkoski a few days prior, and now he's signed to a deal.

Just days ago, the Atlanta Falcons hosted former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski for a visit. Now, he is officially a member of the Falcons.

According to NFL Network, the Falcons are signing the seven-year veteran linebacker to a one-year deal.

Kwiatkoski, who turns 29 later this month, spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Kwiatkoski has familiarity with former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who is now a senior executive with the Falcons.

After four decent years in Chicago, Kwiatkoski left in free agency to sign with the Raiders in 2020.

The seven-year veteran played in just eight games in a reserve role for the Raiders last season after starting in all 12 of his appearances the year before.

By signing Kwiatkoski, the team now has him directly behind Rashaan Evans and Deion Jones. The team also has promising young backup Mykal Walker and second-round draft pick Troy Andersen to play middle linebacker.

With Kwiatkoski signed on, this likely signals that the team is expected to make trade or release Deion Jones, who could save a lot of money if he's cut or traded after June 1.

Jones is one of the longest-tenured members of the Falcons after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's one of just three players who were part of Atlanta's Super Bowl team back in 2017 to remain on the roster.

But as this offseason has already proven, the Falcons are moving quickly towards their future.