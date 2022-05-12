Skip to main content

Falcons Sign Ex-Raiders LB to Deal: New Depth Chart Update

The Falcons met with Nick Kwiatkoski a few days prior, and now he's signed to a deal.

Just days ago, the Atlanta Falcons hosted former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski for a visit. Now, he is officially a member of the Falcons.

deion-jones-650-362-atlanta-falconspng

Deion Jones

clutch deion jones atl

Deion Jones

USATSI_15247876

Nick Kwiatkoski

According to NFL Network, the Falcons are signing the seven-year veteran linebacker to a one-year deal.

Kwiatkoski, who turns 29 later this month, spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Kwiatkoski has familiarity with former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who is now a senior executive with the Falcons.

After four decent years in Chicago, Kwiatkoski left in free agency to sign with the Raiders in 2020.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jameis Winston Saints vs. Falcons
Play

Falcons Face NFC South Rival in Home Opener

The NFL's schedule is being released piece by piece.

By Jeremy Brener46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
Tajae Sharpe
Play

Ex Falcons WR Tajae Sharpe Signs With New Team

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
london pitts
Play

Kyle Pitts: Falcons WR Drake London Will Be Best Rookie From Draft Class

Last year's rookie had some positive things to say about this year's rookie.

By Daniel FlickMay 11, 2022
May 11, 2022

The seven-year veteran played in just eight games in a reserve role for the Raiders last season after starting in all 12 of his appearances the year before.

By signing Kwiatkoski, the team now has him directly behind Rashaan Evans and Deion Jones. The team also has promising young backup Mykal Walker and second-round draft pick Troy Andersen to play middle linebacker. 

Troy-Anderson

Troy Andersen

deion jones atl clutch

Deion Jones

deion jones atl clutch

Deion Jones

With Kwiatkoski signed on, this likely signals that the team is expected to make trade or release Deion Jones, who could save a lot of money if he's cut or traded after June 1.

Jones is one of the longest-tenured members of the Falcons after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's one of just three players who were part of Atlanta's Super Bowl team back in 2017 to remain on the roster.

But as this offseason has already proven, the Falcons are moving quickly towards their future.

Jameis Winston Saints vs. Falcons
News

Falcons Face NFC South Rival in Home Opener

By Jeremy Brener46 minutes ago
Tajae Sharpe
News

Ex Falcons WR Tajae Sharpe Signs With New Team

By Falcon Report Staff3 hours ago
london pitts
News

Kyle Pitts: Falcons WR Drake London Will Be Best Rookie From Draft Class

By Daniel FlickMay 11, 2022
56cb539f-f10b-4363-a75e-6c94e5b7e109
News

Falcons Interested In Signing Veteran Linebacker: 3 Free Agent Options For Atlanta

By Jeremy BrenerMay 11, 2022
Arnold Ebiketie
News

NFL Draft 2022 Rankings: Falcons Top 10?

By Kevin TameMay 11, 2022
1344609026
News

Fantasy Football: Where Does Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Rank Among Dynasty TE's?

By Kevin TameMay 11, 2022
USATSI_18121542
News

What Could Hold Desmond Ridder Back As Falcons Future Starting QB?

By Cole ThompsonMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17824993
News

Ridder vs. Willis: Did Falcons Make Right Choice?

By Daniel FlickMay 10, 2022