Could Falcons Trade Matt Ryan to Seahawks?

The Seahawks are in need of a QB, while the Falcons might be willing to move off of Matt Ryan.

The Atlanta Falcons could possibly take the biggest detour in franchise history in the coming days, trading 14-year veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for Deshaun Watson.

The Falcons have been linked to Watson in the coming days and are reportedly one of two finalists for the quarterback's services, along with the New Orleans Saints.

In preparation for a potential deal, the Falcons pushed back Ryan's $7.5 million guarantee date from Friday to the following Tuesday in order for Ryan to "vet his trade options," according to ESPN.

One of those trade options is the Seattle Seahawks, who have already inquired about trading for him.

The Seahawks dealt franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive package earlier this month and are looking for a "veteran QB" to replace him. There isn't a quarterback on the market with more experience than Ryan.

Other than the 44-year-old Tom Brady, Ryan, who turns 37 in May, is the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL.

Ryan has two years left on his contract worth $51 million, so whichever team takes him will have to pay up. He also has a no-trade clause, meaning he has the opportunity to choose his next destination should he want to leave Atlanta.

The ball will soon be in Ryan's court.

Seattle would likely welcome him with open arms, but will Ryan want to go to another team to not compete for a championship?

If Ryan prioritizes contending for a Super Bowl, Seattle likely falls below Cleveland and Indianapolis as potential spots. But if he's looking for a place that has publicly expressed interest in him, Ryan may soon be a Seattle Seahawk.

