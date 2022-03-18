Skip to main content

Falcons Push Back Matt Ryan's Contract Guarantee to Next Week

Matt Ryan was set to receive a $7.5 million guarantee if he was on the roster Friday, but things have changed.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was set to receive a $7.5 million payday Friday as long as he remained a member of the roster.

However, the Falcons have other plans.

Matt Ryan Buffalo

Matt Ryan vs. Buffalo Bills

Matt Ryan Red Zone Problems

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan vs Jaguars

Matt Ryan vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

According to ESPN, Ryan's roster guarantee has been pushed back to Tuesday as the Falcons await word on whether Deshaun Watson will waive his no-trade clause.

The Falcons, like the Saints (seen by some as the front-runners), Panthers and Browns before them, have submitted to Houston a trade proposal for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. It be be assumed that the Texans have essentially said "yes'' to the deals on their end.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hayden Hurst
Play

Hayden Hurst Signs With Cincinnati Bengals: Report

Hayden Hurst leaves Atlanta to connect with Joe Burrow as the Bengals' top tight end

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
allen-rob
Play

Los Angeles Rams Sign Potential Falcons Target Allen Robinson

Back to the drawing board for the Atlanta Falcons.

By Falcon Report Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17403672
Play

Falcons Sign 4 Free Agents to 1-Year Deals

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Watson, 26 and a Georgia native, was hosted, Wilson reports, at the Falcons' Flowery Branch headquarters (15 minutes from his hometown of Gainesville) and "made an impressive presentation about their vision for him as their potential franchise quarterback.''

Wilson reports that Watson's decision is likely going to come down to the Falcons and Saints.

Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson

houston-texans-deshaun-watson-atlanta-falcons

Deshaun Watson

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank

If Watson wants to become a Falcon, it puts Ryan in a tricky spot with a cap hit just north of $40 million. Once that bonus kicks in, his cap hit jumps to an NFL-record $48.662 million. And the Falcons will trade him while taking that money on, likely to the Indianapolis Colts, who are still looking for a quarterback after trading Carson Wentz, or Cleveland Browns, who just denied Baker Mayfield's trade request.

The guarantee date postponement shows that the Falcons believe they are very much in the Watson race and will risk upsetting their franchise quarterback of 14 years to get him.

Hayden Hurst
News

Hayden Hurst Signs With Cincinnati Bengals: Report

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
allen-rob
News

Los Angeles Rams Sign Potential Falcons Target Allen Robinson

By Falcon Report Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_17403672
News

Falcons Sign 4 Free Agents to 1-Year Deals

By Falcon Report Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_17479969
News

Could Falcons Sign Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith?

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
pitts dw 2
News

Pitts Tweet Tease: 'It's About To Get Scary in Atlanta'

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
USATSI_17292186
News

Did Georgia LB Nakobe Dean Impress Falcons At Pro Day?

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
USATSI_16974163
News

Falcons Sign All-Pro CB Casey Hayward - To Help A.J. Terrell Or Replace Him?

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
beasley hair
News

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Cut By Bills; Should Falcons Sign?

By Jeremy Brener8 hours ago